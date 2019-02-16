NEW ORLEANS AREA SOFTBALL SCHEUDULE
Monday, Feb. 18
Non-district
Covington at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Doyle at Franklinton, 3:30 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Pope John Paul II, 3:30 p.m.
Northshore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Holden, 4 p.m.
Karr at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Ehret vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4 p.m.
Higgins at St. James, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Carver, 4 p.m.
Central-Baton Rouge at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Chapelle at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Ursuline, 4:30 p.m.
NOMMA at Grace King, 4:30 p.m.
Hannan at John Curtis, 5 p.m.
Slidell at Walker, 5 p.m.
East St. John at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Lakeshore at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.
De La Salle at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Non-district
Academy of Our Lady at Vandebilt Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
East Ascension at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.
Mandeville at Maurepas, 3:30 p.m.
Lakeshore at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
Karr at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Pine at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at Ponchatoula, 4 p.m.
West Jefferson at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.
Ehret at South Lafourche, 4 p.m.
Warren Easton at Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.
Carver at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Loranger, 4 p.m.
McGehee at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
Riverside at E.D. White, 4 p.m.
White Castle at West St. John, 4 p.m.
Dominican at Lutcher, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
East Jefferson vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
District 11-2A
Patrick Taylor vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Hahnville at Northshore, 3 p.m.
Riverdale at East Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Salmen, 3:30 p.m.
East St. John at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3:30 p.m.
Karr at Chalmette, 4 p.m.
Bonnabel at Grace King, 4 p.m.
Fisher at Higgins, 4 p.m.
Ursuline vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.
Maurepas at Ponchatoula, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at McDonogh 35, 4 p.m.
Patrick Taylor vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
St. James at Plaquemine, 4 p.m.
Doyle at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.
Chapelle vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
District 8-5A
Grace King at East Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Non-district
Mandeville at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.
Westminster Christian at Slidell, 3:30 p.m.
East St. John at Covenant Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Helen Cox at Higgins, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.
Carver vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.
Hannan vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Fisher at Rosethorne, 4 p.m.
Cabrini at St. Michael the Archangel, 4 p.m.
Haynes vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
McGehee vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Kenner Discovery vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego Park, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Assumption, 4 p.m.
Loranger at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
Pine at Franklinton, 4 p.m.
McMain at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Livingston at Donaldonville, 4 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
Hahnville at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Non-district
Westminster Christian at Chalmette, 4 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Grace King, 4 p.m.
St. Scholastica Kickoff Challenge
At St. Scholastica
St. Scholastica vs. Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.
Cabrini vs. Chapelle, 6 p.m.
At Fontainebleau
Fontainebleau vs. Riverdale, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon vs. Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs Robbie Spangler Southern Showdown
at North Park, Denham Springs
Dutchtown vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 4 p.m.
Maurepas vs. St. Amant, 4 p.m.
Holden vs. East Ascension, 4 p.m.
Zachary vs. Slidell, 4 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.
Parkview vs. Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Acadiana, 6 p.m.
Walker vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Barbe, 8 p.m.
Albany Tournament
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. French Settlement, 3:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
Albany vs. Ponchatoula, 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More Grand Slam Tournament
at St. Julien Park, Lafayette
North Vermilion vs. John Curtis, 4 p.m.
Pine Prairie vs. New Iberia, 4 p.m.
Delcambre vs. St. Louis, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Comeaux, 4 p.m.
Catholic-Point Coupee vs. Iota, 6 p.m.
Westgate vs. Beau Chene, 6 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Rayne vs. Erath, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Non-district
South Plaquemines vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, noon
Kennedy at West St. John, 4 p.m.
St. Scholastica Kickoff Challenge
At St. Scholastica
Pope John Paul II vs. Mount Hermon, 8:30 a.m.
Pope John Paul II vs. Riverdale, 10:30 a.m.
St. Scholastica vs. Mount Hermon, 12:30 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. Riverdale, 2:30 p.m.
At Fontainebleau
Fontainebleau vs. Chapell, 10 a.m.
Cabrini vs. Lakeshore, noon
Chapelle vs. Lakeshore, 2 p.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Cabrini, 4 p.m.
Denham Springs Robbie Spangler Southern Showdown
at North Park, Denham Springs
Destrehan vs. Walker, 9 a.m.
Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, 9 a.m.
St. Amant vs. Slidell, 9 a.m.
East Ascension vs. Parkview Baptist, 9 a.m.
Barbe vs. Walker, 11 a.m.
Mount Carmel vs. Dutchtown, 11 a.m.
Live Oak vs. Covington, 11 a.m.
Slidell vs Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.
Destrehan vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 1 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Holden, 1 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Zachary, 1 .m.
East Ascension vs. Acadiana, 1 p.m.
Holden vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Zachary vs. Hahnville, 3 p.m.
Mount Carmel vs. Barbe, 3 p.m.
Central-Baton Rouge vs. Covington, 3 p.m.
Acadiana vs. Maurepas, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More Grand Slam Tournament
at St. Julien Park, Lafayette
St. Thomas More vs. John Curtis, 9:30 a.m.
St. Louis vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 9:30 a.m.
New Iberia vs. Erath, 9:30 a.m.
North Vermilion vs. Pine Prairie, 9:30 a.m.
Catholic-Point Coupee vs. John Curtis, 11:40 a.m.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 11:40 a.m.
New Iberia vs. Westgate, 11:40 a.m.
Comeaux vs. Delcambre, 11:40 a.m.
Catholic-Point Coupee vs. Pine Prairie, 2 p.m.
Delcambre vs. Rayne, 2 p.m.
Erath vs. Westgate, 2 p.m.
North Vermilion vs. Iota, 2 p.m.
Rayne vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 4:10 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Iota, 4:10 p.m.
Albany Tournament
Doyle vs. Franklinton, 8 a.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Springfield, 8 a.m.
Doyle vs. Ponchatoula, 10 a.m.
Albany vs. French Settlement, 10 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Franklinton, noon
Springfield vs. French Settlement, 2 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.