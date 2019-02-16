NEW ORLEANS AREA SOFTBALL SCHEUDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Feb. 18

Non-district

Covington at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Doyle at Franklinton, 3:30 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Pope John Paul II, 3:30 p.m.

Northshore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Holden, 4 p.m.

Karr at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.

Ehret vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4 p.m.

Higgins at St. James, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Carver, 4 p.m.

Central-Baton Rouge at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Chapelle at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Ursuline, 4:30 p.m.

NOMMA at Grace King, 4:30 p.m.

Hannan at John Curtis, 5 p.m.

Slidell at Walker, 5 p.m.

East St. John at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.

Lakeshore at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.

De La Salle at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Non-district

Academy of Our Lady at Vandebilt Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

East Ascension at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.

Mandeville at Maurepas, 3:30 p.m.

Lakeshore at Pearl River, 4 p.m.

Karr at Salmen, 4 p.m.

Pine at St. Scholastica, 4 p.m.

Franklinton at Ponchatoula, 4 p.m.

West Jefferson at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.

Ehret at South Lafourche, 4 p.m.

Warren Easton at Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.

Carver at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Loranger, 4 p.m.

McGehee at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.

Riverside at E.D. White, 4 p.m.

White Castle at West St. John, 4 p.m.

Dominican at Lutcher, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Hammond at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 20

District 11-2A

Patrick Taylor vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Non-district

Hahnville at Northshore, 3 p.m.

Riverdale at East Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Salmen, 3:30 p.m.

East St. John at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3:30 p.m.

Karr at Chalmette, 4 p.m.

Bonnabel at Grace King, 4 p.m.

Fisher at Higgins, 4 p.m.

Ursuline vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.

Maurepas at Ponchatoula, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at McDonogh 35, 4 p.m.

Patrick Taylor vs. McGehee at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

St. James at Plaquemine, 4 p.m.

Doyle at Lakeshore, 5 p.m.

Chapelle vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Albany, 5:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 21

District 8-5A

Grace King at East Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Non-district

Mandeville at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Slidell, 3:30 p.m.

East St. John at Covenant Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.

Helen Cox at Higgins, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.

Carver vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.

Hannan vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Fisher at Rosethorne, 4 p.m.

Cabrini at St. Michael the Archangel, 4 p.m.

Haynes vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

McGehee vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Kenner Discovery vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego Park, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Assumption, 4 p.m.

Loranger at Pearl River, 4 p.m.

Pine at Franklinton, 4 p.m.

McMain at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.

St. Martin’s vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Livingston at Donaldonville, 4 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady vs. Dominican at Harahan, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.

Hahnville at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Non-district

Westminster Christian at Chalmette, 4 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Grace King, 4 p.m.

St. Scholastica Kickoff Challenge

At St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica vs. Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.

Cabrini vs. Chapelle, 6 p.m.

At Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau vs. Riverdale, 4 p.m.

Mount Hermon vs. Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs Robbie Spangler Southern Showdown

at North Park, Denham Springs

Dutchtown vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 4 p.m.

Maurepas vs. St. Amant, 4 p.m.

Holden vs. East Ascension, 4 p.m.

Zachary vs. Slidell, 4 p.m.

Hahnville vs. Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

Parkview vs. Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Live Oak vs. Acadiana, 6 p.m.

Walker vs. Covington, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Barbe, 8 p.m.

Albany Tournament

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. French Settlement, 3:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

Albany vs. Ponchatoula, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More Grand Slam Tournament

at St. Julien Park, Lafayette

North Vermilion vs. John Curtis, 4 p.m.

Pine Prairie vs. New Iberia, 4 p.m.

Delcambre vs. St. Louis, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Comeaux, 4 p.m.

Catholic-Point Coupee vs. Iota, 6 p.m.

Westgate vs. Beau Chene, 6 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Rayne vs. Erath, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Non-district

South Plaquemines vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, noon

Kennedy at West St. John, 4 p.m.

St. Scholastica Kickoff Challenge

At St. Scholastica

Pope John Paul II vs. Mount Hermon, 8:30 a.m.

Pope John Paul II vs. Riverdale, 10:30 a.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Mount Hermon, 12:30 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Riverdale, 2:30 p.m.

At Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau vs. Chapell, 10 a.m.

Cabrini vs. Lakeshore, noon

Chapelle vs. Lakeshore, 2 p.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Cabrini, 4 p.m.

Denham Springs Robbie Spangler Southern Showdown

at North Park, Denham Springs

Destrehan vs. Walker, 9 a.m.

Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, 9 a.m.

St. Amant vs. Slidell, 9 a.m.

East Ascension vs. Parkview Baptist, 9 a.m.

Barbe vs. Walker, 11 a.m.

Mount Carmel vs. Dutchtown, 11 a.m.

Live Oak vs. Covington, 11 a.m.

Slidell vs Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.

Destrehan vs. Central-Baton Rouge, 1 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Holden, 1 p.m.

Maurepas vs. Zachary, 1 .m.

East Ascension vs. Acadiana, 1 p.m.

Holden vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.

Zachary vs. Hahnville, 3 p.m.

Mount Carmel vs. Barbe, 3 p.m.

Central-Baton Rouge vs. Covington, 3 p.m.

Acadiana vs. Maurepas, 5 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More Grand Slam Tournament

at St. Julien Park, Lafayette

St. Thomas More vs. John Curtis, 9:30 a.m.

St. Louis vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 9:30 a.m.

New Iberia vs. Erath, 9:30 a.m.

North Vermilion vs. Pine Prairie, 9:30 a.m.

Catholic-Point Coupee vs. John Curtis, 11:40 a.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 11:40 a.m.

New Iberia vs. Westgate, 11:40 a.m.

Comeaux vs. Delcambre, 11:40 a.m.

Catholic-Point Coupee vs. Pine Prairie, 2 p.m.

Delcambre vs. Rayne, 2 p.m.

Erath vs. Westgate, 2 p.m.

North Vermilion vs. Iota, 2 p.m.

Rayne vs. Vandebilt Catholic, 4:10 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Iota, 4:10 p.m.

Albany Tournament

Doyle vs. Franklinton, 8 a.m.

Northlake Christian vs. Springfield, 8 a.m.

Doyle vs. Ponchatoula, 10 a.m.

Albany vs. French Settlement, 10 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Franklinton, noon

Springfield vs. French Settlement, 2 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.

View comments