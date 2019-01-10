Mount Carmel is Alexandria dreaming.
Point specifically, the Cubs have their eyes on earning a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for the first time in three years.
Should that dream be realized, it’s likely Mount Carmel will look back on Thursday night’s Catholic League opener against two-time reigning Division I state champion John Curtis as a defining moment.
With guards Jordan Berry and Miranda Strassel scoring 14 and 14 points respectively, the Cubs scored the game-winning basket on a clutch rebound and putback by sophomore forward Taylor Wilkins with 4.6 seconds to record a 45-44 District 9-5A victory and end a five-game losing streak against the Patriots.
“What a ballgame,’’ Mount Carmel coach Jamie Thomatis said. “We talked about how big this month is for us. We play some tough competition, and we have an opportunity to create our own path to Alexandria. This was a heck of an opportunity.’’
A Class 5A state champion in 2016, Mount Carmel (14-6) trailed for much of the first three quarters before rallying from a nine-point, second-quarter deficit to finally pull even with Curtis at 3 on a field goal by Berry that accounted for the final points of the third period.
Fellow sophomore Ameilia Troutman contributed eight points and Wilkins scored six points and had nine rebounds for the Cubs, who had to overcome 21 turnovers forced by Curtis’ relentless defensive pressure.
“We knew playing a team of (Curtis’) caliber we had to put together a full 32 minutes, which we did not,’’ Thomatis said. “When Jordan Berry got in foul trouble and had to sit for much of that second quarter, the other girls did a good job of keeping us in it. We still left a crack in that window.’’
The teams combined for three lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter after a Berry field goal scored driving into the lane at the start of the period gave the Cubs just their second lead.
Curtis (17-3) led for the final time when a steal by guard Maya Washington and a layup by Irons produced a 44-43 advantage with 2:06 remaining.
But the Patriots missed the front ends of two one-and-one situations in the final 92 seconds and both sides traded turnovers and scoreless possessions to set up the dramatic final seconds for Mount Carmel that began with 15.7 seconds left.
Berry drove the left side of the lane for a field goal attempt that was partially blocked, and Wilkins grabbed the loose ball, pivoted into the lane and scored.
“We definitely started off pretty slow,’’ Berry said. “But coach always tells us don’t give up. She believes in us. So we were able to fall back on a coach who believes in us and keep fighting. These girls and I weren’t going to stop till we got the victory.’’
Curtis played its third straight game minus senior guard and Tulane signee Salma Bates, who has not played since spraining an ankle in the semifinals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Girls Platinum Division in which Curtis finished as runner-up.
“We’re just not playing very well,’’ Curtis coach Barbara Farris said. “We have our moments. But you look back at the last few games and we’re up and down. We look lackadaisical. We’re not playing with the energy that we need.
“We cannot rely on just a couple of players. We’ve been saying this for years. (The other players) can’t stand around and watch. We’ve got to have people step up.’’
Mount Carmel returns to action Saturday, hosting University at 3 p.m. before returning to District 9-5A play with a 6 p.m. road game at Dominican on Monday. Curtis plays at Chapelle at 5 p.m. Monday.