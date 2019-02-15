Coronations generally carry little suspense.
Such was the case in St. Augustine’s successful defense of its Catholic League boys basketball championship.
The Purple Knights set the tone with their defense, forcing 26 turnovers and never trailed in rolling to a 56-36 District 9-5A victory against Rummel on Friday night at St. Augustine’s gym.
St. Augustine (28-4, 10-2 in District 9-5A) ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak to win its fifth Catholic League championship in six seasons, all under coach Mitchell Johnson.
St. Augustine avenged a 60-54 loss at Rummel that prevented the Purple Knights from winning an outright title. The Knights will share the championship with Holy Cross, a 65-39 winner at Shaw on Friday night. The Tigers finished 27-6 and 10-2 in district.
Forward Devon Jefferson scored 12 points and point guard Damon Landry contributed 10 to a balanced attack that featured scoring from 10 players. Guard Dante’ Smith added nine points and reserve forward Demarcus Robertson eight.
“I’m very proud of our commitment to play defense at a high level,’’ Johnson said. “I’m very proud and happy to have a coaching staff that kept pushing and challenging these kids every day. It’s been a long season. I’ve got a great group of seniors on and off the court. I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors.’’
Rummel (9-24, 3-9) had only one player in double figures, guard Kade Rivera with 11 points.
Close for a quarter, the Purple Knights heated up in the second period by forcing nine turnovers during an 18-6 run that produced a 26-9 lead at halftime.
St. Augustine never trailed after Jefferson scored the game’s first six points. Smith and Robertson forward scored seven and six points in the first half that began with St. Aug assuming an 8-3 advantage after the first period.
That lead 42-22 by the end of the third period and reached 23 points at 48-25 on a steal and layup by guard Darius Henry with four minutes, 49 seconds remaining.
The Purple Knights forced Rummel’s half-court offense into 26 turnovers while committing 12 of their own.
“I’m extremely proud of these young men, and I’m extremely proud to be the coach at Rummel High School,’’ Rummel coach Scott Thompson said. “St. Aug is a very talented and well-coached team. They were ready to play. They certainly were the better team. We had decent execution in the first half. We just couldn’t make any shots. I guess you’ve got to credit (St. Augustine’s) execution for that.’’