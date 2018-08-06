Koy Moore still has two more high school football seasons to play.
But the Rummel junior wide receiver, one of the state's top players in the Class of 2020, committed to the University of Southern California, announcing his decision on Twitter on Monday night.
Moore's final three choices were USC, LSU and Florida.
"He follows a long line of great receivers we have had in recent years," Rummel coach Jay Roth said. "He's following right there with some of the best receivers we've had like Steven Dunbar and Ja'Marr Chase. I think USC has always been a dream school for him."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Moore is currently rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports.
He also had offers from Southeastern Conference schools Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee as well as the Pac 12's Oregon.
Moore missed over half of his sophomore season after breaking his collarbone.
He is the second Rummel player to make a commitment.
Rummel senior quarterback Chandler Fields is committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.