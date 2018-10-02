Belle Chasse is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its only state football championship with the first 5-0 start of the Stephen Meyers coaching era.
That’s the good news.
The not-so-good news is that the high-flying Cardinals now must tackle highly-ranked Warren Easton in the District 9-4A opener for both teams scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Pan American Stadium.
“We’re getting better each week,’’ said the always low-keyed Meyers, who a year ago in his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater directed the then No. 28 seeded Cardinals to a stunning 21-19 conquest of No. 5 Plaquemine in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Belle Chasse’s road victory represented 2017’s biggest upset of the first round in all nine classes and divisions. Now the Cardinals, Class 4A state champions in 2008, are looking for more.
“We have a good group,’’ Meyers said of a squad that returns only six starters from a 7-5 team. “They work hard and that started in January. It’s continued each week and hopefully we’ll continue to get better. Our running game has been really good and the defense is playing well.’’
The Cardinals, unranked in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools and the Class 4A state poll, face an Easton team that was ranked No. 1 in the Super 10 and No. 2 in Class 4A prior to last week’s 38-20 loss to John Curtis. Easton now ranks No. 4 in the Super 10 and in Class 4A following the loss to the Super 10 and Class 5A’s top-ranked team.
Belle Chasse’s follows that by playing host to two-time reigning Class 4A state champion Karr in another Thursday night game scheduled for Oct. 11.
“We’re 5-0 and the schedule is only going to get tougher now that we’re in district,’’ said Meyers, who directed Belle Chasse to 4-1 starts in 2017, 2015 and 2014. “Warren Easton is going to be tough. They’ve got real good athletes. They’re big and fast. We’ve got to play perfect to compete against them. The same thing holds true for Karr. But we’re excited about the challenge.’’
Belle Chasse’s flirt with perfection, Meyers acknowledges, has come against a schedule that includes victories against South Plaquemines, Shaw, Higgins, KIPP Renaissance and most recently a 35-6 decision against Sophie Wright, five teams that have combined to win four games.
Unlike their mascot, these Cardinals prefer to hug the ground as evidenced by a Spread Option offense that has attempted only 16 passes in 20 quarters while rushing for an average of 313 yards and more than four touchdowns a game.
Running back Ralph Jones III has been Belle Chasse’s bell cow by rushing for 888 yards and 8 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior ranks second among New Orleans area rushing leaders in addition to averaging nearly a first down, 9.6 yards, on his 93 carries.
Jones three times has rushed for more than 200 yards, with 224 yards and 2 TDs in a season-opening victory against South Plaquemines followed by a 239 yards and 1 TD versus Higgins and 206 yards and 3 TDs vs. KIPP Renaissance.
The Cardinals do have other options, however, with three other players having rushed for 191 or more yards. They are running backs Ratray Gaines (32-206-2 TDs) and Shawn Thompson (32-193-5) and junior quarterback Jordan Mariana (44-191-6).
In addition to ranking second on the team in touchdowns behind Jones’ nine, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Mariana has completed 8 of 16 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to Jones and wide receiver Twillie Lovett.
Defensively, the Cardinals have overcome a season-ending knee injury to stellar senior inside linebacker Noah Mariana in the opener by rallying as a unit behind the solid play of ends Brendon Groves and Ashton Riley, inside linebacker Aaron Ragas and cornerbacks Shai Charles and Lovett.
“Other players had to step up and they have so far,’’ Meyers said.
In regards to the Big Red euphoria happening along Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Meyers said, “The community is excited. The school is excited. Hopefully, we keep improving and are playing our best football by the end of the season.’’
RED-HOT JAY: Jesuit defensive end Perry Ganci continues to compile some imposing numbers for the New Orleans area’s No. 7 ranked football team that plays top-ranked John Curtis at 7 p.m. Friday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
A 6-foot-2, 245-pound senior, the Blue Jays co-captain recorded 8 total tackles, 2 sacks and 3 other tackles for losses totaling minus 47 yards to help the Blue Jays post a 28-7 District 9-5A victory against previously-undefeated arch-rival Holy Cross, which was ranked No. 7 in the Metro.
In four games (Ganci did not play versus Central-Baton Rouge in Week 3 due to a minor injury), this returning All-District 9-5A selection has recorded 42 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for losses, 1 pass deflection and 2 quarterback hurries. That is an average of more than 10 tackles a game for a down lineman with 27 of those creating lost yardage.
“He’s one of the 10 best players I’ve coached,’’ said Jesuit coach Mark Songy, who is effusive in his praise of Ganci. “His performance against Holy Cross was exceptional and came against a good offensive line. His motor is outstanding, which goes hand in hand with his work ethic. He certainly is one of the hardest workers on our team and helps set the tone for practice along some of our other defensive players.
“He’s the strongest player on our team and extremely coachable. He is an extremely intelligent football player, who helps our team understand what we are trying to do upfront. He is a great example for those around him and especially our younger players. He is a fun guy to coach, unselfish and very team-oriented.’’
Jesuit (4-1, 2-0) has won four straight since a season-opening 27-14 loss to then top-ranked Warren Easton. Curtis (5-0, 1-0) is two-time reigning Catholic League champion riding a crest of 14 consecutive District 9-5A victories.
WALKING WOUNDED: Class 4A state and New Orleans area rankings aren’t the only place Warren Easton is feeling the ill effects of Thursday’s loss John Curtis. Starting running backs Ashaad Clayton and DeWitt Johnson both were injured against the top-ranked team in Class 5A and are unlikely to play in Thursday’s District 9-4A opener against Belle Chasse.
Clayton is out with a head injury and in concussion protocol while Johnson has a knee injury with magnetic resonance imaging results still pending. Clayton (48-376-1 TD) and Johnson (35-256-0 TD) are Easton’s leading rushers.
Their replacements, seniors Da’Mahari London and Jahmal Sam and junior Alfred Luke, have combined for 11 carries thus far.
“We may have to go with some empty (backfield) formations and some H-back stuff,’’ said Easton coach Jerry Phillips, who then dead-panned, “My wide receiver coach is excited about it.’’
SCHEDULING ANOMALY: District 8-4A rivals Salmen and Franklinton play at Franklinton at 7 p.m. Thursday in a non-district game. That’s correct, a non-district game. Rare as it is for high school teams to play twice in the regular season, these teams play a second time in Week 9 at Salmen with that Oct. 26 contest counting toward district honors.
This anomaly began last season in year one of the programs’ two-year football contracts and resulted in a two-game sweep by Salmen by scores of 34-33 in Slidell and 28-8 in Franklinton.
“We decided to play twice because we both had trouble filling our schedules,’’ Salmen coach Eric Chuter said. “The state allowed us to and said ‘Round 2’ would count as the district game.’’