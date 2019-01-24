The venue for Friday’s Catholic League boys basketball showdown between Holy Cross and St. Augustine has been switched to St. Augustine’s Watson Jones Memorial Gym.
Tipoff for the meeting between the District 9-5A co-leaders is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m.
The game originally was scheduled to be played at the Holy Cross Student Center, but was switched to St. Augustine because the teams’ first-round meeting was played at Holy Cross.
St. Augustine defeated Holy Cross, 59-52, in that game on Jan. 2 in what was the Catholic League opener for both teams. The game was scheduled to be played at St. Augustine, but was moved to Holy Cross a few hours prior to tipoff due to wet floor conditions at St. Aug’s gym that were caused by extremely humid weather conditions.
The decision to play Friday’s rematch at St. Augustine was made by athletic directors Guy LeCompte of Holy Cross and Barret Rey of St. Augustine, St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said Thursday.
Johnson and Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood initially disagreed on the venue prompting intervention by the schools’ athletic directors.
“I wouldn’t have played the game that night if it meant having to play the second game at Holy Cross,’’ Johnson said.
“The bottom line is it doesn’t matter where we play,’’ Kirkwood said. “They beat us the first time and we have to be prepared (to go compete) in this game. We have to rebound and play defense better than we did in the first game and we have to take care of the basketball.’’
Holy Cross (22-5 overall, 5-1 in District 9-5A) has won six straight games since losing to St. Augustine. The Tigers are 13-1 in their last 14 games.
St. Augustine (24-3 overall, 5-1 in 9-5A) had a 16-game winning streak broken Tuesday night in a 60-54 loss at Rummel. The Purple Knights are 21-1 in their last 22 games.
The Tigers and Purple Knights hold a one-game lead over Jesuit (23-4, 4-2) as second-round play begins with all three teams having to play each other.
Holy Cross plays host to Jesuit at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 while St. Augustine plays at Jesuit at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Friday’s remaining Catholic League schedule has Jesuit playing at John Curtis (10-11, 2-4) and Brother Martin (12-14, 3-3) playing host to Rummel (8-18, 2-4). Shaw (10-15, 0-6) played a non-district game at Vandebilt Catholic on Thursday.
District 9-5A boys basketball standings
Team Overall Dist.
St. Augustine 24-3 5-1
Holy Cross 22-5 5-1
Jesuit 23-4 4-2
Brother Martin 12-14 3-3
John Curtis 10-11 2-4
Rummel 8-18 2-4
Shaw 10-15 0-6