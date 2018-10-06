no.holycrossrummel67.100718
Rummel's Koy Moore (2) catches a pass against Holy Cross Tigers strong safety Kolbe Cage (8) and fumbles the ball into the end zone where Rummel Raiders Amour Rachal (17) recovers it for a touchdown on Saturday, October 06, 2018, at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday, Oct. 11

District 8-5A

Bonnabel vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton vs. McMain at Pan American

District 7-3A

Jewel Sumner at Albany

District 10-3A

St. James vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

District 6-5A

Covington at Fontainebleau

Ponchatoula at St. Paul’s

Hammond at Northshore

Mandeville at Slidell

District 7-5A

Thibodaux at Hahnville

Terrebonne vs. East St. John at Keller

Central Lafourche at Destrehan

District 8-5A

Ehret vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

East Jefferson at Chalmette

Grace King vs. Higgins at Memtsas

District 9-5A

Brother Martin vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

District 9-4A

Karr at Belle Chasse

District 10-4A

McDonogh 35 vs. Riverdale at Memtsas

District 7-3A

Bogalusa at Loranger

District 9-3A

Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

Cohen vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown

District 10-3A

Lusher vs. De La Salle at Pan American

St. Charles Catholic at Donaldsonville

District 8-2A

Amite at Pope John Paul II

St. Thomas Aquinas at Northlake Christian

Pine at Independence

Springfield at St. Helena

District 9-2A

Country Day at Fisher

Newman at Riverside

District 8-1A

Varnado at St. Martin’s

West St. John at Covenant Christian

Nondistrict

Shaw at Salmen

Franklinton at Neville

Thomas Jefferson at Hannan

Ben Franklin at Ecole Classique

Carver at South Plaquemines

Saturday, Oct. 13

District 9-5A

Jesuit vs. Rummel at Yenni

John Curtis vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

Nondistrict

Helen Cox vs. John F. Kennedy at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

