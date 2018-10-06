Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Oct. 11
District 8-5A
Bonnabel vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton vs. McMain at Pan American
District 7-3A
Jewel Sumner at Albany
District 10-3A
St. James vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12
District 6-5A
Covington at Fontainebleau
Ponchatoula at St. Paul’s
Hammond at Northshore
Mandeville at Slidell
District 7-5A
Thibodaux at Hahnville
Terrebonne vs. East St. John at Keller
Central Lafourche at Destrehan
District 8-5A
Ehret vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
East Jefferson at Chalmette
Grace King vs. Higgins at Memtsas
District 9-5A
Brother Martin vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
District 9-4A
Karr at Belle Chasse
District 10-4A
McDonogh 35 vs. Riverdale at Memtsas
District 7-3A
Bogalusa at Loranger
District 9-3A
Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
Cohen vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown
District 10-3A
Lusher vs. De La Salle at Pan American
St. Charles Catholic at Donaldsonville
District 8-2A
Amite at Pope John Paul II
St. Thomas Aquinas at Northlake Christian
Pine at Independence
Springfield at St. Helena
District 9-2A
Country Day at Fisher
Newman at Riverside
District 8-1A
Varnado at St. Martin’s
West St. John at Covenant Christian
Nondistrict
Shaw at Salmen
Lakeshore at H.L. Bourgeois
Franklinton at Neville
Thomas Jefferson at Hannan
Ben Franklin at Ecole Classique
Carver at South Plaquemines
Saturday, Oct. 13
District 9-5A
Jesuit vs. Rummel at Yenni
John Curtis vs. St. Augustine at Gormley
Nondistrict
Helen Cox vs. John F. Kennedy at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.