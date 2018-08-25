Quarterback Lance Legendre set up to early drives with long runs, and Easton's defense dominated St. Augustine in an 18-0 victory in the St. Augustine Jamboree on Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium.
“Lance played well; he looked good,” Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “My running backs ran the ball well. Our receivers dropped a few passes. But we played hard, with a lot of intensity. We can fix all the other stuff, penalties and stuff.”
Legendre was 4-of-12 for 58 yards and gained 144 yards on eight carries. A senior rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, he had a 56-yard run to St. Aug's 17 on the Eagles' first drive. On the next play, he completed a 17-yard pass to Kentrell Boyd for a 6-0 lead.
On Easton's next possession, Legendre had a 41-yard. Two plays later, he scored on a 12-yard run, and the Eagles led 12-0 at halftime. The teams play two 15-minute half.
Legendre teammed with Alred Luke for a 23-yard touchdown with 5:11 left in the game, sealing the victory.
Easton's defense held the Purple Knights to 51 yards rushing and 101 passing.
“Easton did a good job doing the things they wanted to get done offensively and defensively,” said first-year St. Augustine coach Nathaniel Jones, a former assistant at Karr. "We had plays that were open. We have to be much sounder than we were tonight. We had plays that were there all night. We have to make those plays.”
KENNEDY 21, McMAIN 7: In the second of three games, Kennedy, in its first game back as the school's name since Hurricane Katrina, beat McMain. The Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Running back Tory Perette got the Cougars off to a roaring start when he broke free through the left side of the line and scampered 82 yards for a touchdown on the game's second play. Perette finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries. He rushed for 115 on seven totes in the first half.
On JFK's second possession, quarterback Myron Junior led a 59-yard drive after a McMain punt. Junior combined with Kelvin Russell on a 26-yard touchdown pass at the nine-minute mark for a 13-0 margin.
Perette capped the next possession with a 15-yard run off left tackle, ending a 70-yard march. Vernon Smith ran for the two-point conversion.
McMain got its only score after recovering a fumble at the Kennedy 18. Six plays later, Jeremy Benoit scored on an 8-yard run with 8:07 left.
KIPP-WASHINGTON 28, McDONOGH(35) 20: Kentrell Harris threw two touchdown passes and ran for one to lead the Lions past the Roneagles in a game between '35 coach Wayne Reese and his son, Washington's Wayne Reese Jr.
Tyrone Johnson and his brother, Michael Johnson, each had touchdown passes for the Lions. Jeoffriel Rogers recovered a fumble for a touchown.