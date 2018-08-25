The words pierced through the scorching August afternoon heat much like they have at John Curtis Christian School football practices for as long as anyone can remember.
"Let's go to work!!"
But for the 71-year old yelling those words, none of this really feels like work.
It's a calling, not a job, which explains why J.T. Curtis is still going strong entering his 50th season as head football coach at the school named after and founded by his father.
Coaching and leading is his purpose in life.
Sometimes that purpose is fulfilled on Sunday mornings standing before his congregation, the Bible serving as his playbook.
Other times it's on Friday nights standing on the sideline, his playbook serving as his bible.
"You've got to find things you're passionate about and that you love doing and that are fulfilling to you as a person," Curtis said. "Coaching does that for me. If it ever doesn't, I'm done."
The reminders of just how fulfilling this journey has been are displayed all around him.
The 26 state championship trophies are neatly in the sparkling school trophy case just a first down away from his office. Framed newspaper clippings of the milestone victories along the way hang on the walls of his office. And then, of course, there is that one reminder that means more to him than any of the others: a phone call or a visit from a past player.
"Just to hear them come back and express how much they appreciate what we did for them and what it means to them now is everything," Curtis said. "The one thing I hear the most from them about playing here is how it taught them to outwork people."
Curtis had to learn the lessons of hard work early in his career, first as a 210-pound nose guard playing at the University of Arkansas, then as a fledgling 22-year old replacing his dad as Curtis' head coach in 1969.
His first Patriots team went 0-10.
"I was thinking maybe I need to go sell insurance," Curtis said.
He was joking though. There was no way he was about to hang up his whistle, despite his team scoring just two touchdowns the entire season.
"It never dawned on me that we didn't have a chance to win those games," he said. "Realistically, we probably didn't. Regardless of the odds, you just continue to try to do the best you can and give yourself a chance to compete and win. So I never got discouraged or down."
Neither did his players.
Artie Burke was a sophomore center and defensive tackle on that first team, not much younger than the guy coaching him. He recalls his coach's personality and how he took care of his players.
"He could be mean at times, but he was clearly trying to bring out the best in you," Burke said. "He would make you work hard in order to make you achieve your best. That was no more clearer than his second season."
Curtis took his team to a camp at a log cabin before Year 2. The practices were more grueling this time around. A weight program was added. The team bonded more.
"That was the turning point," Burke said. "We all believed we were unbeatable going into that second year with J.T. That was a tremendous feeling after living through the first season."
After dropping the season opener, Curtis earned his first career victory as a head coach in the second game of his second season, a 14-0 victory over Delta Heritage. The Patriots finished 8-2 and haven't had a losing season since.
That season marked the birth of a football juggernaut.
The man leading the way has compiled a 569-64-6 record, making him the second-winningest high school coach in the nation.
Ever.
He's first among active coaches but will need to coach at least another five seasons to get to 622 and surpass John McKissick's all-time mark at Summerville, South Carolina.
Along with all Curtis' wins and state championships come one mind-boggling stat after another.
Thirteen undefeated seasons.
Two separate 43-game winning streaks.
A 10-win season every year since 1975 except one.
And perhaps the most impressive of all: Excluding that first season, the Patriots have lost back-to-back games just twice in 49 years (1972 and 1974).
He's never lost three straight games other than his first year.
"You come here with the understanding that you're going to win," said Rodney Guggenheim, who played running back in the early 90s. "But the main thing he always preached is that life is what you are out here learning. I got more life lessons out of him than anything."
Those same lessons have now been passed down to Guggenheim's son Collin, the Patriots' starting quarterback.
"That is the biggest thing that I get from him," the younger Guggenheim said. "Just the lessons I can take with me when I move on and have a family and have kids."
Family is important to Curtis, which is why walking the halls of the school is almost like taking a glance at the Curtis family tree.
The number of people with the last name almost outnumber the trophies. A portrait of J.T.'s late father, John Curtis, hangs on one wall. J.T's son Jeff coaches the baseball team, a position previously held by his other son, Johnny, now a football coach at Ball State. His oldest daughter, Joanna, used to work at the school. His wife, Lydia, still does. His brother Leon, along with three nephews and a son-in-law, are all on his coaching staff. And his grandson Jay just graduated after hitting the game-winning home run in the spring to give the Patriots' baseball team another state championship.
Family is why Curtis never bolted to chase the high-paying college gigs offered to him over the years.
One year, he kept a score sheet of all the college coaches who made their way to his office to recruit his players. He was baffled by how many of them had bounced around from one school to another in such a short amount of time.
"What do you call home when you do that?" Curtis said. "What do your kids call home? Where are your roots? What I do and what other coaches do is a calling. You are working and developing the lives of young people. It's a tremendous responsibility."
But for Curtis, life isn't all just about developing young people. He has life lessons for the adults too. He is an ordained minister, preaching the gospel on Sunday at a church service held at the school.
He says there are similarities between being a coach and being pastor. The lessons on faith and trust and living for Christ that he delivers to his congregation are the same messages he tries to relay to his team.
The work that he puts in for both is the same too.
"His mantra is preparing, in everything he does," said Lydia Curtis. "If it's making a speech or giving a sermon or whatever, he plans out everything."
He handwrites the schedule, every single day, for that day's football practice and gives copies to his assistants. It's a detailed schedule, every single minute accounted for.
"Football is just an extension of the classroom," Curtis said. "People think it's all about the physical part of the game. But it's not. It's the technique. When I walk home after practice and you have a day where you saw the progress, I'm telling you, it's a great feeling."
There have been high moments, like being voted national champions in 2012. And low ones, like the tragic 2016 death of former running back Joe McKnight, considered by many to be the greatest player to ever wear the Patriots' red, white and blue.
Curtis ranks his first state title in 1975 and the regular-season win against national power Hoover (Ala.) in 2006 as the more memorable ones.
But with all the success comes scrutiny. Curtis has heard it all, particularly the accusations of recruiting.
It's why the school's last state title, won in 2013, has an asterisk beside it. The LHSAA ruled in 2016 that former offensive lineman Willie Allen, a member of that championship team, was ineligible because he lived with an assistant coach, and thus the school had to forfeit wins from 2013-2015. Allen lived with the coach for transportation reasons, The Advocate reported in 2016. Curtis denied any wrongdoing then and maintains that innocence two years later about any other similar accusations.
"I don't do everything perfect, but I'm going to do everything I can to be within the rules and regulations," he said.
He knows that criticism comes with the territory though, especially when your résumé includes more state titles than any team in Louisiana.
"I would say 95 percent of those people don't even know who we are," Curtis said. "I have to answer to a much higher calling than people. When you look at the progression of our school, we are basically the new kid on the block. We are in a community of schools that are 120 to 150 years old. All of a sudden a new kid on the block pops up, there is always going to be questions of why they are having success."
His team's dominance is a big reason the LHSAA playoffs were split in a format that separates select schools (mostly private) from non-select schools. In a move Curtis was hoping would eventually bring the LHSAA back together, he elected to play up a classification in 2015. That decision put his team in the always-tough Catholic League. The Patriots have won the district championship the past two seasons and are currently riding a 13-game winning streak in league play.
His team enters this season as one of the favorites in Division I after losing in the title game a season ago.
As they look to win another championship, the game-day routine of the man in charge will remain the same.
He'll leave school and head home at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. Once there, he'll have his standard meal: a bowl of soup, crackers and a soda. Then he'll take a short nap before getting dressed and heading back to the school.
After the game, he'll change into a suit in the car as his wife drives him to his appearance on "Friday Night Football," a weekly TV show he has co-hosted for more than half of his career (this is Year 27) with local sportscaster Ed Daniels.
On the way home, Curtis and his wife will stop to get a hamburger from Rally's before wrapping up yet another Friday night of an illustrious career.
"It's a long day, but it's OK because it's what he loves," Lydia Curtis said. "Honestly, my guess is he'll do it until he dies. I learned a long time ago if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. So I joined him. It's what God called him to do. All he has done is surrendered to that call. "