Coach Jeff Curtis called it “an ultimate team victory.”
John Curtis jumped on top with a run in the top of the first inning, totaled 11 hits, and didn’t allow a hit or a run or commit an error until two were out in the seventh inning.
It all added up to an 8-1 victory over Rummel in the District 9-5A opener for both schools Tuesday afternoon at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Freshman Logan O’Neill (2-1) pitched 4⅓ hitless innings and Michael Curtis followed with 2⅔ innings of one-hit ball and drove in two runs for the Patriots (7-8), who won for the fifth time in their past seven games.
“This was a big statement for us,” said Collin Guggenheim, who played right field instead of his customary catcher’s position because of illness and had three hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Raiders (13-4) had won their past four games, scoring a total of 31 runs in the past three.
“It’s unfortunate that this happened in the first district game,” Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “But we can’t go into panic mode. We’ve played pretty good baseball to this point. We’ve got 12 of these and they’re all going to be tough. We’ve got to learn from this, move on a put it behind us.”
These teams meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mike Miley Park.
Austin McCready drove in two runs and Dax Ford reached base five times, drove in a run and scored two for the Patriots.
Guggenheim hit the first pitch of the game for a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by McCready.
“The game plan was to attack early and often,” Guggenheim said. “That’s what we live by.”
The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs in the third on consecutive singles by Guggenheim, Ford and O’Neill and McCready singled home Guggenheim.
The Patriots scored broke the game open by scoring three unearned runs in the fourth.
Richard Woodruff was hit by a pitch leading off, Matt Villa (3-1) got the next two hitters and struck out Guggenheim, but Guggenheim reached on a passed ball. Ford’s RBI-single, an error and a passed ball gave Curtis a 5-0 lead.
O’Neill allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out walk in the fifth and Michael Curtis relieved him, striking out the first two batters he faced to preserve the 5-0 lead.
The Patriots added two more unearned runs on Michael Curtis’ two-run single in the sixth. Kaine Casady relieved Villa and got the final two outs.
Guggenheim doubled home another unearned run in the seventh.
With two outs in the seventh, Lance Johnson singled for Rummel’s only hit, driving in the Raiders’ only run.