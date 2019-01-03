It looked as if Sophie B Wright had just taken a dagger to the heart at the end of their game against Scotlandville.
After three lead changes in the last minute, Wright’s Damiree Burns’ layup gave the Warriors a one-point lead with six seconds remaining.
Scotlandville had one last chance to steal a win from the Warriors as they took the ball down the court. Morantz James took a pass from Reece Beekman and managed to get a 3-pointer off just before the final buzzer sounded. However, Beekman was called for an offensive foul after dishing off to James and the 3-pointer was nullified.
Wright's Burns then made two free throws and preserve an 80-77 win at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego.
The Warriors (18-2) got a huge night from Burns, who scored 27 points. Charlie Russel added in 18 more in aiding the Warriors victory after they led by 12 at halftime.
“I would humbly like to say it’s an honor just to be able to play Scotlandville,” Wright coach Russell Bertrand said. “They’re a great team and coach (Carlos) Sample is one of the best coaches I’ve seen in the last ten years. My kids were fired up because we’ve played a tough schedule the entire year and with that comes the opportunity to play these types of teams.
"We’ve played a lot of great teams this year and the kids know they have to find ways to win. Our guards did a great job. Reece Beekman is amazing. We knew it was going to be a matter of who got the ball last and that’s what it would come down to.”
Scotlandville (20-1) got 68 total points from Carvell Teasett (27), Tai’reon Joseph (21) and Beekman (20). The offensive show was good enough to bring them back from an early deficit, but not enough to preserve their perfect season.
“We came into the game expecting to win,” Sample said. “Hat goes off to Wright for doing a great job of playing in the first half and we didn’t. We dug in and climbed out of the deficit but we weren’t able to make two consecutive stops in the last two minutes and that was the tale of the game. I commend my guys for playing with the heart of a champion out there and fighting. I thought the call at the end was questionable but I’m not going to complain over it.”
Wright advances to the tournaments semifinal matchup Friday night.