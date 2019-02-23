When Jesuit and St. Paul's last played baseball, the Wolves eliminated Jesuit from the 2018 state playoffs.
Both teams appeared near playoff form for an early season game as Jesuit (5-0) emerged with a 2-0 crisply played win over St. Paul’s on Saturday afternoon at Mike Miley in the WGNO Baseball Classic.
“A big win,” said Jesuit winning pitcher Will Hellmers. “Our team played great, and their team did a great job. We just came out on top.”
Hellmers, a tall junior right-hander, had a lot to do with the result.
He pitched a complete game, three-hitter and struck out nine. Hellmers (2-0) walked none.
St. Paul’s starter Jacob Scherer was also sharp, striking out six and allowing Jesuit runners to reach second in only two innings. Both times the Jays managed to score a run.
Hellmers led off the fourth inning with a single, setting up Jesuit’s first run. Zack Casebonne walked and Tripp Haddad singled over shortstop, driving in the game’s first run.
Catcher Parker Serio led off the sixth with a line drive double down the left field line. Serio moved to third on a wild pitch and after one out, scored on Joel Guerra’s sacrifice fly.
“We’ve been finding (a way to score) . . . throughout the weekend,” Jesuit Coach Kenny Goodlett said. “I’m pretty pleased with that. Their guy (Scherer) was really good today and they are a really good team.
"Will Hellmers did a fantastic job on the mound for us. We’ve got room to grow, but we’re pleased right now.”
The Wolves (3-1) threatened only twice.
Beau Neelis led off the game with a single and moved to second on a balk, but Hellmers struck out the next three hitters on called strikes. The Wolves’ first four outs were on called strikes.
“The changeup was really on today,” Hellmers said of his go-to strikeout pitch Saturday.
St. Paul’s Kyle Conigliaro led off the third with a single. Neelis grounded to third, forcing Conigliaro at second. Neelis stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch, but Kyle McLaughlin’s line drive was snagged on a diving catch by Haddad, the third baseman.
“It was a quickly moving, crisp game,” Goodlett said.
Last season ended for Goodlett's team when St. Paul’s defeated the Jays in the Division I playoffs in a best of three series, winning the decisive third game after 12 innings. St. Paul's eventually lost in the final to John Curtis.