It was anyone’s game in the first half at Country Day's Patrick Gymnasium on Friday night, but in the end, it was the Cajuns who claimed a comfortable victory.
Caleb Jenkins scored 17 points, Christian Becnel added 15 more and the Cajuns used a bigtime second half to upend the De La Salle Cavaliers 54-39.
The Cajuns (14-7) got off to a slow start as they didn’t score until midway through the first quarter and trailed De La Salle as halftime. Big shooting nights from Jenkins and Becnel compounded with superb defense aided the Cajuns in the second half.
“I thought our intensity and shot selection was better in the second half, and we made more shots in the second half,” coach Mike McGuire said. “I think Nicky Corchiani passed the ball really well and hit a few shots.
"Caleb really came out on fire and Justin Ibieta and Becnel got some stuff going to the basket so I thought overall it was a great performance by our guys in the second half. We know De La Salle, and they know us. They’re a well-coached team and they didn’t shoot it particularly well, but I thought our intensity had something to do with that.”
De La Salle (12-7) managed to play the Cajuns close in the first half, getting big 3-pointers from John Kelly, who finished with 14 points. Their shooting went cold in the second half, however, as Country Day began scoring from inside and from beyond the arc to doom the Cavaliers chances.
“It was just a horribly disappointing effort on our part,” Cavaliers coach Paul Kelly said. “It all starts with me. This is completely my fault. I allowed us to practice really poorly and you saw the result tonight so I need to be a hell of a lot better if we’re going to win another game this year.”
The scoring started slow early as neither team scored until the midway point of the first quarter as Country Day led after one just 9-6.
The Cavaliers appeared to find their footing in the second quarter as they initially went up 23-15. Country Day closed the first half on a 7-0 run, however, getting them back into things as De La Salle led 23-22 at halftime.
The Cajuns kicked off the third quarter with a 12-0 run and looked good doing it, picking up a 41-30 lead going into the final quarter of regulation.
Things stayed the same in the fourth as the Cajuns continued to move the ball and pick up baskets.