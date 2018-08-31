The 2017 football season marked the first time since 2008 that the Northshore Panthers reached the Class 5A state playoffs.
Coach Mike Bourg’s next step is to make sure it’s not another nine years until the Panthers return to the postseason.
“I truly believe that the experiences gained from the trip to the playoffs last season will provide a tremendous benefit to this year’s squad,” Bourg said. “There are over 20 seniors on this team this year. It’s one of the biggest senior classes I have ever had during my time at Northshore High.
“... They understand what it takes and what the coaching staff is looking for from them. That is something you can’t measure. Even though we are trying to buy into a new defense, this senior class is a good group of kids with that playoff experience. They know what it takes to get back to the playoffs. They believe they can play with anyone now.”
There will be some new faces on both sides of the football this season for Northshore, as they must replace three Division I signees who graduated in the spring.
“We lost three defensive backs that are playing college football,” Bourg said. “The philosophy in this program has always been the next man up, and I feel like we have many quality players that are ready to step up.”
At the top of the list of those quality players is senior quarterback Michael Benedict. The 6-6, 210-pound Benedict didn’t attempt a varsity pass a season ago.
“You can’t replace a Walter Harris, who graduated last year,” Bourg said. “But what we are is different this year. I think Michael Benedict is going to be OK. He doesn’t have to be Walter Harris, and we aren’t asking him to be Walter Harris. They are two vastly different kind of football players.
“Michael is going to be good at handing the ball off and then being an efficient play-action pass guy for us. He’s not the running threat Walter is, but our running backs are experienced enough to get the job done.”
That backfield is led by the duo of seniors Dwayne Jones and Branyan Bounds. Jones rushed for 404 yards on 93 carries a season ago while Bounds gobbled up 360 yards on 94 carries.
“Branyan is coming off of an outstanding spring practice and has continued to improve this summer,” Bourg said. “I think we are going to have to rely on both of these kids in order to have an efficient and productive rushing attack, then play-action pass off of that.”
In the run-heavy offense, the receivers are led by Marcus Clay, who caught 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2017.
“To me Marcus Clay is our best wide receiver,” Bourg said. “He was a starter last season. He’s not a big kid, but what he does is run very good routes, has descent speed and really good hands. What I like the most is that he is a leader on the field.”
Senior Hasan Mitchell also drew praise from Bourg. A transfer from Slidell High two seasons ago, Mitchell continues to impress the coaching staff.
“(Mitchell) came in, and at first, he didn’t know our offense,” Bourg said. “He got a little bit of playing time a season ago, but the transformation since this spring has been night and day. He has done really well, and I see him as a slot receiver for us.”
Senior Cade Fleetwood, junior Terius Crawford and Jones are also expected to see some playing time at wide receiver for the Panthers.
“Dwayne has shown me that he is a better receiver now than he was last year,” Bourg said. “He’s catching the ball and doing some good things with his route running. It makes us better when we can have Dwayne and Branyan on the field at the same time.”
Up front on the offensive line, the Panthers have four starters returning.
Junior Jacob Tamborella returns at center after being hurt in 2017. At guard, the strength of the line according to Bourg, will be Kenny Trinh and Jarfus Jones.
“We are an ‘A’ gap running team, which means we have to be solid up the middle (on the offensive line),” Bourg said. “With those two guys and Jacob at center, that gives us a solid foundation to work off of.”
Junior Clayton Tebbs is slated to start at right tackle for Northshore. The lone battle up front is at left tackle.
“We have a couple of kids competing for that spot,” Bourg said. “We are talented, but young and inexperienced. Sophomore Daniel Jochum is going to get a shot. Jacob Averett is also going to get a chance. Junior Mason Erickson is also going to be able to compete for the spot, too.”
On the other side of the ball, former Mandeville defensive coordinator and interim head coach Josh Buelle takes over as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers. Much of the spring and summer has been about installing Buelle’s new scheme.
“The improvement from the spring to now has been nothing but positive,” Bourg said. “The kids, particularly the defensive backs, are really starting to get it. People also have to realize that probably one of our best defensive players didn’t play in the spring in junior defensive lineman Kershawn Fisher. He’s a Division I football player.
“Once he got back on the field, it was night and day. We also picked up a transfer from John Curtis on the defensive line in junior Drake Brantley. Drake Brantley is going to make us better, and with those two guys (Brantley and Fisher), I think we are a different football team.”
Hunter Gill and Evan Sauvage are expected to anchor the linebacker corps for the Panthers.
“They have been starters since they were sophomores,” Bourg said of his two middle linebackers. “They are leaders on this team. They know what it takes to get the job done and know it is going to be a war each and every week.”