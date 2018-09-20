Chances are, you didn't predict Country Day would be 3-0 at this point in the season.
Heck, chances are you didn't even have the Cajuns 1-0 after Week 1.
But Country Day is, still perfect heading into Friday's showdown in Metairie against always-tough St. Charles Catholic.
It'll be a view from the top for the Cajuns, who took over the top spot in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10 this week.
Country Day is one of 13 teams in the Greater New Orleans area to still have its perfect record intact.
"We are pleased with where we are, but not necessarily surprised," coach Joe Chango said.
Chango, in his fourth season as head coach at Country Day, has already pulled off arguably the state's biggest upset of the year when he led his team to a 24-23 victory over Amite in the season opener. Amite was ranked No. 1 in the LSWA's Class 2A rankings at the time. Amite beat Country Day 28-7 last season.
"After playing them last year, we knew there was a gap we had to overcome in the offseason," Chango said. "They have some really good players. So for us to hang in and battle with them for four quarters and pull out the win, it made us feel like we can line up and play with anybody on the schedule."
He's hoping that anybody includes St. Charles, Frank Monica's perennial feisty bunch (No. 5 in the Super 10) that has given Country Day fits in recent years.
Country Day has combined to score just 13 total points against St. Charles over the past three seasons, losing 28-7 in 2015, 33-0 in 2016 and 24-6 a year ago.
"They are tough, very well coached and we are going to have play our 'A' game to have a chance," Chango said. "We feel like if we play well, we have a chance."
Three games in and the Cajuns have done that.
After beating Amite, they rolled to a victory over Class 5A Bonnabel.
On Friday, they went to Baton Rouge to beat Episcopal, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season after Country Day won the regular-season meeting.
It helps having the bulk of last season's team back, including quarterback Justin Ibieta.
The junior has thrown for 608 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns. "He's getting better each and every week," Chango said. "The more he learns, the better he gets. He's a big part of the reason we are 3-0. And he certainly has a lot of help from a great supporting cast."
Country Day has scored 48 points in each of its past two wins and is averaging 40 points per game, second in the Greater New Orleans area only behind Newman (43.3) and Hannan (42.6).
"When we are hitting on all cylinders offensively, we are hard to stop," Chango said. "We can be a lot to deal with. But we are playing sound defense, too. The offense and defense play well off of each other."
It's gotten the Cajuns to No. 1 in The Advocate rankings.
Now, comes the hard part.
Beating nemesis St. Charles and staying there.