New Orleans area Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Feb. 3; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                           24-6           10-1

Northshore                             24-7           9-1

Hammond                              14-15          7-3

Fontainebleau                         20-12          5-5

Mandeville                              11-17           3-7

Slidell                                      12-18          2-9

Covington                               0-26           0-10

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                20-11         9-1

H.L. Bourgeois                        22-5           9-2

Thibodaux                              18-9           8-2

East St. John                          19-8           5-5

Terrebonne                             10-17         3-7

Destrehan                              15-15          1-8

Central Lafourche                    7-20           0-10

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               23-5           8-0

Landry-Walker                        19-12          7-1

West Jefferson                        20-11          5-3

Higgins                                  15-14          4-4

Grace King                              8-22           3-5

Ehret                                     7-16            3-5

Bonnabel                               7-13            1-7

East Jefferson                        1-23            1-7

District 9-5A

Team                                    Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                            24-4           4-1

Dominican                             22-5           3-2

Mount Carmel                        18-9            3-2

Chapelle                                12-14          0-5

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   19-5            6-0   

Franklinton                              17-15          6-1

St. Scholastica                         9-19            3-4

Pearl River                               13-15          1-5

Lakeshore                                7-12            0-6

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                        25-5            4-0

Karr                                       16-12          3-0

Helen Cox                               19-7            2-2

Belle Chasse                           19-10          1-3

Academy of Our Lady              7-16            1-3

McMain                                  3-24           0-3

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Cabrini                                    17-11         4-0

Ben Franklin                            16-10         4-1

McDonogh 35                          12-16          4-1

Kennedy                                 17-14          2-2

Carver                                     8-20           1-3

NOMMA                                   2-14            1-4

Riverdale                                 2-15            0-5   

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 22-2           7-0

Albany                                    20-10         5-2

Jewel Sumner                          18-8           3-3

Bogalusa                                 4-14           1-5

Hannan                                   8-16           0-6

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          15-12          7-1

Cohen                                     9-12            6-2

Abramson-Sci                          4-19            4-3

International-N.O.                    3-9             3-2

Thomas Jefferson                     2-12            2-5

KIPP Renaissance                     0-17            0-9

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ursuline                                  19-8            6-0

Donaldsonville                         18-6            4-1

Haynes                                   18-6            4-2

St. James                               9-16            4-2

St. Charles Catholic                 5-18            2-4

De La Salle                             3-19            1-4

Lusher                                    4-15            1-5

Sacred Heart                          3-19            0-4

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  20-3           6-0

Amite                                     19-6            5-1

Independence                         14-10          2-3

Pine                                       13-16          2-4

Pope John Paul II                     0-18            0-7

District 11-2A

Team                                    Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                               15-6            3-0

Country Day                           14-7            2-1

St. Mary’s                               10-20         2-2

Livingston                              10-4            1-2

Riverside                                6-16            0-3

*Patrick Taylor                        5-9              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                    Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel              15-8            4-0

McGehee                               13-6            5-1

South Plaquemines                11-14           1-3

Newman                               11-12           1-4

Fisher                                   1-10             0-3

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington               16-11         3-0

Houma Christian                       22-5          4-1

West St. John                          24-7           2-2

St. Martin’s                             12-9           1-2

Varnado                                  1-20           1-3

Covenant Christian                  2-17            0-3

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    18-10          3-0

Mount Hermon                         8-13            2-1

Maurepas                                9-14            1-2

Kenner Discovery                     6-14            0-3

*Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Christ Episcopal                       5-14           1-0

Family Christian                      18-10          1-1

LSD                                        0-3             0-1

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                               7-8              3-0

Phoenix                                  1-11             1-1

Lutheran                                 0-4             0-3

