New Orleans area Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Feb. 3; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 24-6 10-1
Northshore 24-7 9-1
Hammond 14-15 7-3
Fontainebleau 20-12 5-5
Mandeville 11-17 3-7
Slidell 12-18 2-9
Covington 0-26 0-10
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 20-11 9-1
H.L. Bourgeois 22-5 9-2
Thibodaux 18-9 8-2
East St. John 19-8 5-5
Terrebonne 10-17 3-7
Destrehan 15-15 1-8
Central Lafourche 7-20 0-10
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 23-5 8-0
Landry-Walker 19-12 7-1
West Jefferson 20-11 5-3
Higgins 15-14 4-4
Grace King 8-22 3-5
Ehret 7-16 3-5
Bonnabel 7-13 1-7
East Jefferson 1-23 1-7
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 24-4 4-1
Dominican 22-5 3-2
Mount Carmel 18-9 3-2
Chapelle 12-14 0-5
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 19-5 6-0
Franklinton 17-15 6-1
St. Scholastica 9-19 3-4
Pearl River 13-15 1-5
Lakeshore 7-12 0-6
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 25-5 4-0
Karr 16-12 3-0
Helen Cox 19-7 2-2
Belle Chasse 19-10 1-3
Academy of Our Lady 7-16 1-3
McMain 3-24 0-3
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Cabrini 17-11 4-0
Ben Franklin 16-10 4-1
McDonogh 35 12-16 4-1
Kennedy 17-14 2-2
Carver 8-20 1-3
NOMMA 2-14 1-4
Riverdale 2-15 0-5
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 22-2 7-0
Albany 20-10 5-2
Jewel Sumner 18-8 3-3
Bogalusa 4-14 1-5
Hannan 8-16 0-6
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 15-12 7-1
Cohen 9-12 6-2
Abramson-Sci 4-19 4-3
International-N.O. 3-9 3-2
Thomas Jefferson 2-12 2-5
KIPP Renaissance 0-17 0-9
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Ursuline 19-8 6-0
Donaldsonville 18-6 4-1
Haynes 18-6 4-2
St. James 9-16 4-2
St. Charles Catholic 5-18 2-4
De La Salle 3-19 1-4
Lusher 4-15 1-5
Sacred Heart 3-19 0-4
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 20-3 6-0
Amite 19-6 5-1
Independence 14-10 2-3
Pine 13-16 2-4
Pope John Paul II 0-18 0-7
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 15-6 3-0
Country Day 14-7 2-1
St. Mary’s 10-20 2-2
Livingston 10-4 1-2
Riverside 6-16 0-3
*Patrick Taylor 5-9 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 15-8 4-0
McGehee 13-6 5-1
South Plaquemines 11-14 1-3
Newman 11-12 1-4
Fisher 1-10 0-3
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 16-11 3-0
Houma Christian 22-5 4-1
West St. John 24-7 2-2
St. Martin’s 12-9 1-2
Varnado 1-20 1-3
Covenant Christian 2-17 0-3
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 18-10 3-0
Mount Hermon 8-13 2-1
Maurepas 9-14 1-2
Kenner Discovery 6-14 0-3
*Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Christ Episcopal 5-14 1-0
Family Christian 18-10 1-1
LSD 0-3 0-1
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 7-8 3-0
Phoenix 1-11 1-1
Lutheran 0-4 0-3