With an 11 a.m. kickoff looming Saturday at East Jefferson, Landry-Walker coach Emanuel Powell had his team and assistant coaches spend Friday night in the school's library.
“We ate, watched movies and got a good night's sleep on sleeping bags and blow-up mattresses,” Powell said. “With such an early kickoff, we didn't want anybody late, and we didn't want to start the game sluggish in all this heat.”
The Charging Buccaneers were anything but sluggish from the start. Landry-Walker burst to a three-touchdown halftime lead at Joe Yenni Stadium on its way to a 35-6 victory, its first of the season.
Senior quarterback Ja'Quan Dorsey rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, including a 67-yard run with 1:28 left in the second quarter, and the Charging Bucs (1-3, 1-0 District 8-5A) took a 20-0 halftime lead.
Dorsey, who has been alternating with senior Tory Cargo, threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cargo at 4:46 of the third quarter for a 27-0 lead.
“I'm happy for the kids, happy for the win,” said Powell, whose Bucs rushed for 306 yards. The Bucks were led by Chad Alexander with 133 yards on 13 carries. He scored two touchdowns, including a 27-yard run 1 minute, 37 seconds into the second quarter.
“That's a good team and a very good program that's used to winning,” said East Jefferson coach Frank Allelo, who was displeased with his team's effort, as the Buccaneers often broke tackles. “I need to do a better job of getting my team ready to play.”
Landry-Walker, led by senior linebacker Ernest Williams, also came ready to play defensively. Behind running back Larry Friloux's 105 yards on 21 carries, East Jefferson (0-4, 0-1) rushed for 152 yards. However, they were shut out until Friloux scored on a 5-yard run up the middle with 1:40 left in the game.
The Warriors were held to 81 yards passing, with 43 coming just before halftime when quarterback Cornelius Beasley led them on a 65-yard drive to the Landry-Walker 6. However, a penalty and a sack ended the drive at the Bucs' 14 when the first half ended.
Landry-Walker, the defending district champion, was coming off a 37-34 loss to Warren Easton, which is No. 1 in the Advocate's Super 10 Large Schools rankings. The Bucs will play Grace King on Thursday.
“These kids aren't used to the bright lights against great teams like our previous teams,” said Powell, whose Bucs had a predistrict schedule of powerhouses Curtis, Karr and Easton. “But, we've been getting better every week.”
Allelo hopes his team can break into the win column in its next game Friday against rival Bonnabel, East Jefferson's homecoming game.