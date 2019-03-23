Jesuit’s baseball team remained unbeaten in District 9-5A play, but the win was not crafted in the Jays’ customary fashion and the game-winning hit came as a result of some hard work by Chris Favalora.
The Jays (14-5, 3-0 in District 9 5-A) defeated St. Augustine 3-2 on Saturday at John Ryan Stadium. Jesuit overcame five errors and some defensive mental lapses while overcoming a first-inning, 2-0 deficit.
“Anytime you find a way to win, it’s always a good thing,” Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “We rely on pitching and defense. Today didn’t really show that, not the pitching end, but the (defensive) end.
“We got a little sloppy, and it’s things that we can definitely clean up and we will clean up.”
Jesuit starter Brenden Berggren survived a first inning when the the Jays committed their first error, mishandled a double play chance and allowed the second run to score after botching a chance to cut a run down on a St. Aug double steal.
Berggren (4-1) pitched a complete game, three-hitter.
After the Purple Knights’ Jordan Vidato walked with one out, Will Spears singled. Mike Mims’ infield grounder was thrown away, allowing Vidato to score and Spears to move to third. On an attempted double steal, Jesuit mishandled a throw that was cut off behind the mound and Spears scored standing up.
The Knights’ (10-6, 0-1) lone error of the game was a factor in the Jays’ two-run third-inning that tied the game.
With two outs and the bases empty, Will Morin doubled. Seth Dardar reached on an infield error that allowed Morin to score and Dardar to reach second. A single by Zack Cassebonne scored Dardar.
The Jays’ decisive hit was also delivered with two outs, a double driven to right center field by Favalora that scored Parker Serio, who had singled. Favalora had also driven a ball to left field that was caught with a running, over-the-shoulder catch by St. Aug’s Tannard Darensburg.
“Earlier this season I haven’t been hitting the ball well,” Favalora said. “I caught (the double) in a good spot and hoped it would land in a good area and it did.”
Goodlett said, “Chris did a nice job of coming up with that clutch hit with two outs. Recently he’s been struggling a little bit, and he’s been working extremely hard at practice. Seeing it come through, I’m happy for the kid.”
The Knights put five runners on base over the final three innings and did not score.
“We played extremely well, we just didn’t hit the ball in the late innings with runners on base,” St. Aug coach Alvin Robinson II said. “We’ll go back at it and work on it.”