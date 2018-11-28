Their football programs are separated by nearly 300 miles, but they might as well be crosstown rivals. Teams with an almost annual contest scheduled for a neutral site in December on the biggest stage.
But Friday’s game is slightly different than recent years. No dome overhead. No shiny trophy waiting for the victors on the sideline. When Neville and Edna Karr high schools find themselves on a crash course in Friday’s Class 4A semifinal, the fans in metal bleachers and brisk temperatures may seem unfamiliar, but the stakes riding on the contest mean nearly as much.
“Neville and us are a lot the same. We’re used to playing in November and early December the last 10 years,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “The difference is, Neville has fallen short the last couple years, so we know they’re going to come out hungry. This is going to be a state championship-type game.
“Every year we’ve played them, the winner wins the state title. We know what’s at stake.”
In the past decade, the pair have faced each other five times in the Class 4A playoffs, four of those coming in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where they’ve split the series. During that 10-year span, one of the two squads has won the championship seven times, and they’ve combined to make 13 title appearances. Overall, Karr has won three Class 4A championships this decade, with Neville snagging four.
In more recent history, the Cougars have made the state final each of the past three years, meeting the Tigers there in 2015 and 2016. Karr enters Friday’s meeting the back-to-back Class 4A champions, but Neville’s 2017 season ended prematurely, falling before the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
For a perennial powerhouse, that qualifies as a down season, and Brown knows his squad is standing in the way.
“The difference this time is that they’ve been on a drought, to their standards of winning state titles,” Brown said. “They’re hungry to do that again.”
The Karr coach can see the ferocity the moment he turns on the tape.
“Neville plays with a swagger and a confidence like Karr,” he said. “The discipline they play with is few and far between in our class.”
Last Friday, this year’s No. 4 seed handed 2017 runner-up Lakeshore its first shutout since 2014, winning 21-0 on three touchdown runs of at least 60 yards from senior quarterback Jordan Thomas, who tallied 258 yards on the ground in the quarterfinals. The Neville defense held the Titans to minus-4 rushing yards and just 218 total.
A week ago, Karr’s offense lacked its traditional focus and potency, falling behind ninth-seeded Bastrop 13-7 after the first quarter. From there, they managed to turn on the jets and cruise to a 48-19 victory, led by four touchdown passes from quarterback Leonard Kelly and three total from Aaron Anderson.
Brown expects to utilize Kelly in the passing game even more than normal in their traditionally balanced offense, facing a defensive front seven that sacked Lakeshore’s quarterback five times in the first half last week.
Karr also brings a 25-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup, their last loss coming at the hands of De La Salle 28-26 in Week 3 of the 2017 campaign. Of course, with the streak comes 25 weeks of brushing off its significance. Brown, who’s been on the sideline for Karr for 14 seasons, the past four as the Cougars’ head coach, understands as well as anyone what it means when these two teams meet.
“We don’t have time to reflect on the past,” he said. “It’s all about the next game, the next win. We don’t have conversations about any of that. Most of our kids don’t even realize the streak they’re on.”