St. Charles Catholic baseball coach Wayne Stein joked that the Comets “lead the nation in runner-up finishes.”
Reaching the state semifinals — and even the final — has been a familiar experience for Stein as a St. Charles player, assistant coach and head coach. He reached the state tournament twice as a player, six times as an assistant and he’s taking the Comets to the semifinals this week for the fourth time in his six seasons as head coach.
Stein has reached the championship game once as a player, five times as an assistant and once before as the head coach (in 2016).
“We’re not happy just to get to Sulphur,” Stein said.
This is the third time in four seasons that St. Charles has reached Sulphur as it prepares to meet St. Thomas Moore at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division II semifinal. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 University and No. 5 Parkview Baptist in the title game at noon Saturday.
In a quirk of the playoff bracket the District 10-3A champion and sixth-seeded Comets (29-8) essentially have to win a Class 4-4A championship if they’re going to win their first state championship.
Second-seeded St. Thomas More (31-8) won the 4-4A championship with a 10-0 record, matching St. Charles’ district record. The Comets reached the semifinal by winning a best-of-three series against another District 4-4A power — three-time defending state champion Teurlings Catholic.
“We’re one of the smallest 3A schools,” Stein said, “and they’re two of the biggest 4A schools and they have great baseball tradition.”
Teurlings won Game 1 on Friday (1-0) and St. Charles won a doubleheader Sunday, 3-2 and 2-1.
St. Thomas More also had to come back from an opening-game loss as it fell to seventh-seeded E.D. White 1-0,= on Thursday, then prevailed 5-4 on Friday and 8-4 on Sunday, utilizing an eight-run fifth inning in the deciding game. The Cougars’ loss in Game 1 snapped a 21-game winning streak.
The LHSAA format has the teams transitioning from the best-of-three format in the quarters to a single-game elimination in the semifinals and final.
“It’s going to be challenging,” Stein said, “but us and St. Thomas More both lost Game 1 (in the quarterfinals) so we already have had to face a win-or-go-home situation.”
The biggest difference between the two formats, Stein said, is that in a single-elimination game, “You don’t save anything.”
Both teams are well stocked with pitching. The Comets got three complete games against Teurlings from Kaile Levatino (the likely starter against St. Thomas More), Jack Lorio and Caleb St. Martin.
“I’ve been around St. Charles Catholic a long time — 16 years as a coach, four years as a player and as a fan before that,” Stein said, “and I think that might be the best pitching performances in back-to-back-to-back games that I’ve seen.
“It was 20 innings of just solid pitching strike after strike after strike.”
Though the Comets rode their starting pitching in the quarterfinals, Stein said their success doesn’t necessarily hinge on their pitching.
“We’ve won in a variety of ways,” he said. “We’ve been a very good offense even though that didn’t show last weekend.
“But the old cliché that pitching and defense wins championships is true. We’re playing at a high level. The key for us is being able to turn the page from Teurlings.”
The Cougars are led by Ole Miss commitment Drew McDaniel, a 6-foot-3 right-hander with a 90 mph fastball.
Though St. Charles has yet to win the final game, the number of times that it has reached the state tournament is something a lot of programs would like to have accomplished.
“A lot of programs can’t say that,” Stein said.