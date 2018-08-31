It wasn't easy.
Far from it.
But Edna Karr picked up right where it left off last season: with a victory.
Karr ran its winning streak to 13, rallying for a hard-fought 33-30 victory over gritty St. Paul's at Hunter Stadium in Friday night's season opener.
"We just had to come out and pick it up in the second half," Karr running back Ahmad Antoine said.
Antoine scored what proved to be the game-winner in the back-and-forth battle on an 11-yard run with 4:27 left.
It was the third straight season-opening win over St. Paul for Karr, ranked No. 1 in the LSWA Class 4A rankings and No. 3 in The New Orleans Advocate Large School Super 10.
The Cougars, fresh off back-to-back Class 4A state championships, had to erase a 16-6 halftime deficit to take a win back to Algiers from Covington.
"That's why you come to Karr, to play in games like this," Karr fourth-year coach Brice Brown said. "Karr is about being in adverse situations and not giving up."
Antoine rushed 12 times for 72 yards, and Ronnie Jackson, the other half of Karr's dynamic running back duo, finished with 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries.
"Our running backs were the difference in the second half," Brown said.
Karr junior quarterback Leonard Kelly, making his debut as a starter, got off to a blazing start. The Cougars marched 68 yards on their opening possession, capped by Kelly's 11-yard pass to Michael Corner. Kelly completed his first eight passes and didn't throw an incompletion until the final play of the first quarter.
But the second quarter was all St. Paul's.
The Wolves took advantage of a pair of Karr turnovers to take a 16-6 halftime lead. St. Paul's scored on three straight possessions. William Grand's 31-yard field goal got the Wolves started. Then Wayne Galloway intercepted a Kelly pass and returned it 28 yards.
St. Paul's quarterback Jack Mashburn plunged in from 1 yard out to give the Wolves the lead. On Karr's next possession, St. Paul's defensive back Robert Buquoi stripped a Karr receiver.
Mashburn took advantage throwing a perfect 42-yard strike to Nicholas Stanton to set up the next score. Mashburn hit a wide-open Carter Elie two plays later to pad the Wolves' lead right before the half.
Jackson scored on a 5-yard run early in the third to trim its deficit to 16-14, but St. Paul's answered. This time it was Carter Elie bursting up the middle and outrunning the Karr defense for a 57-yard score to stretch the lead back to 23-14.
"They just wore us down in the fourth quarter," said St. Paul's coach Ken Sears, whose team was outscored 19-7 in the quarter. "Offensively I thought we played great in the second half. And defensively, I don't think I could have asked for more."
Mashburn, who had battled an ankle injury and missed last week's jamboree, completed 14 of 26 passes for 151 yards. He also rushed for 107 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown run.
His counterpart Kelly completed 22 of 34 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
"It felt great," Kelly said. "I just had to stay calm and stay focused."