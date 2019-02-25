Talk about a way to start your district season with a bang.
Mandeville, a 2018 Class 5A state semifinalist and defending district champion, overcame an 8-2 deficit on the road to defeat rival Fontainebleau in extra innings, topping the Bulldogs 12-8 Monday night.
Tied 8-8 in the eighth inning, Cierra Treigle walked and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Kristen Baham, a single by Margert Morgan and a walk to catcher Kylee Dulyea loaded the bases. Ashlyn Holiday drove in Treigle with an RBI infield single.
Savannah Hetler followed with a bases-loaded walk that scored Morgan to make it 10-8 Skippers and starting pitcher Grace O’Berry's two-run single to make it 12-8.
O’Berry, who also picked up the complete-game win in the circle, threw 160 pitches and struck out 14.
“What I love about this team is we have fun and don’t ever stop,” she said. “We stay together and never give up. If we need to score seven runs in an inning, we can do that. Even if you don’t have your best effort in the beginning, it can come. Your teammates pick you up.
“As the game progressed, I started to find a groove and credit my teammates for coming up big tonight in a big win.”
Giving up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) answered with two runs in their first at-bat on an RBI single by Hailee Taylor and an RBI groundout by Maddy Zeringue.
She didn’t have her best stuff early, but @MandevilleSB junior ace @graceoberry struck out 14 on 160 pitches in the Skippers 12-8 district opening victory over @FHSSoftball1 on Monday night in eight innings. pic.twitter.com/k7PpMB1Men— David Folse II (@davidfolse) February 26, 2019
Fontainebleau took the lead an inning on an unearned run. Ashlee Chiasson led off the inning, reaching on an error and advancing to second on a wild pitch. With one out, designated player Macy Castleman lined a double into right field to make it 3-2.
The Bulldogs appeared to grab control in the third inning, pushing across five runs on five hits. With one out, Taylor, Zeringue and shortstop Chantel Schurr all singled to load the bases. After Chiasson struck out, Alyssa Hall walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-2.
Castleman followed with a two-run single up the middle to make it 6-2 Bulldogs, and Haley Martin finished the scoring with a two-run double to make it 8-2 Fontainebleau.
Mandeville (2-0, 1-0) pushed across a single run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Dulyea that scored Treigle.
The Skippers fought back to make it 8-7 with four runs on only two hits, highlighted by a two-run double from shortstop Margaret Morgan and tied it up in the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly by O’Berry.
Fontainebleau returns to action on Thursday at home against Northshore, while the Skippers hit the road also on Thursday against Ponchatoula.