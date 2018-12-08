Agony versus ecstasy.
Those two emotions could not have been illustrated any more graphically than in Saturday’s Class 4A state championship football game.
For the fourth time in two seasons Karr and Warren Easton have squared off with some form of championship on the line and four times the now three-time reigning state kingpins from Karr have emerged victorious.
Can't see video below? Click here.
But Karr’s 28-20 win in a pairing of top seeds in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome established a new ceiling for the five-time state champions in the form of the Algiers school’s first 15-0 season and unprecedented third consecutive state title by an Orleans Parish Public School.
Not that Easton did not have its moments.
The Eagles bolted to a 12-0 first-quarter lead that certainly tested the mettle of their District 9-4A rivals and served as temporary inspiration that Easton’s 77-year drought without a state championship might be ending.
“I think the game really played out the way I thought it would,’’ Karr coach Brice Brown said. “It was going to come down to four quarters of football. We knew we were going to be playing an Easton team that was going to come out hungry and throw the first punch. Fortunately, we punched back.’’
With wide receiver Jahii Howard scoring three touchdowns to earn Karr’s Outstanding Player honors and an opportunistic defense righting itself during the final three periods, the top-seeded Cougars restored order in the Karr universe by winning their 27th consecutive game and 43rd in 44 games during the past three championship seasons.
Howard had scoring runs of 8 and 17 yards in the second and third periods and then hauled in a 31-yard reception from Leonard Kelly for the game’s final touchdown.
Defensively, linebacker Joseph Thomas ripped loose a fumble to halt an Easton scoring threat at Karr’s 15-yard line in the final two minutes and defensive tackle Austin Kent sealed the victory with an interception at the Eagles 21-yard line with 55 seconds remaining.
Karr lineman Kenneth Bannister and cornerback Jamie Vance also blocked Easton’s first two PAT kicks that helped the Cougars to hold a 14-12 lead at halftime.
“It’s going to hurt (Sunday),’’ Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “I’m numb right now.’’
Can't see video below? Click here.
Second-seeded Easton (11-3) entered in search of its third state title and first since 1942. The Eagles were making their second state finals appearance in five years.
But they exited as a four-time victim during Karr’s run of 27 straight wins that include a 20-12 victory in last year’s state semifinals and more recently 21-20 victory five weeks ago to decide the District 9-4A championship on an unsuccessful two-point conversion run in the final minute.
“I’m glad we got to this game,’’ Phillips said. “But I’m really upset that we lost. Hats off to Edna Karr for the way they came back to win. But you can’t make that many mistakes and expect to win. We made way too many mistakes on offense and defense, and we’re sitting here with a silver trophy.’’
Easton started like gangbusters in bolting to a 12-0 lead by scoring two touchdowns on its first five plays.
Quarterback Lance Legendre raced untouched on runs of 25 and 67 yards. The second strike of 67 yards came in a dash off the right side that converted third-and-11 while the first followed a 49-yard completion to wide receiver Kentrell Boyd.
The Cougars settled down to mount second-quarter scoring drives of 60 and 57 yards.
Running back Antoine Ahmad plowed 1 yard for the go-ahead score to cap a 57-yard possession that started with Kelly completions of 14 and 29 yards to wide receiver Larry Junior and Howard.
Howard scored Karr’s first touchdown on a jet sweep of 8 yards around the left side that followed a 47-yard strike from Kelly to Junior.
Howard’s second touchdown on a 17-yard end around along with Foster’s third PAT capped a four-play, 25-yard drive in the third quartger that was set in motion by a short Easton punt and put the Cougars ahead to stay at 21-12 with 5:59 left in the period.
Kelly completed 11 of 24 passes for 215 yards with one interception and one touchdown to Howard, who caught five passes for 81 yards.
Legendre accounted for 203 of 314 yards with his passing and running. The Eagles senior completed 8 of 16 passes for 141 yards with a 17-yard scoring pass to receiver Kiaeem Green and subsequent two-point conversion that cut Karr’s advantage to 21-20 late in the third quarter.
Legendre also rushed 17 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our mindset was to win,’’ Karr running back Ronnie Jackson said. “This game didn’t start today. It started Sunday with our preparation. We told each other coming in that you’re going to go out a bust or you’re going to go out holding that trophy. That’s what we were thinking about.’’