After losing to Holy Cross last season, Rummel coach Jay Roth said the Tigers definitely had the Raiders' attention for this year's game, especially with new coach Guy LeComtpe at the helm.
That was clearly evident Saturday night at Joe Yenni Stadium in the teams' District 9-5A game. The Raiders used a big second quarter on the way to a commanding halftime lead, then their defense smothered the Tigers in the second half on the way to a 39-3 victory.
“Last year, they were more physical than us (a 25-24 Holy Cross win in overtime) and our kicking game cost us,” Roth said. “This is a big win for us. The past two years, we'd been a .500 ballclub. So this is the biggest win for us in about 2½ years.”
Rummel (5-1, 2-0), No. 7 in the Advocate's Super 10 Large Schools rankings, held No. 9 Holy Cross (5-2, 1-2) to 42 yards, including minus-17 in the second half. The Tigers had minus-23 yards rushing in the second half, and 23 for the game. The Raiders had six sacks.
“We have a young defense, with only one senior, and they really played well,” Roth said. “We kept the pressure on.”
Rummel stormed to a 25-3 halftime lead by scoring 20 points in the second quarter. In doing so, the Raiders took advantage of some breaks.
The Raiders led 5-3, when quarterback Chandler Fields threw a 55-yard pass to Koy Moore, who leaped high to make the catch. However, Moore fumbled, and the ball rolled into the end zone, where it was recovered by receiver Amour Rachel for a touchdown.
After a punt, Rummel got the ball at its 33. Seven plays later, sophomore running back Logan Diggs took a toss left, cut back up the middle and burst 22 yards for a touchdown and an 18-3 lead with 1:13 left in the first half.
Then came another big break for the Raiders. On Holy Cross' second play, Brian Broussard was intercepted by Rummel linebacker Kolbe Fields at the 38. Rummel took over at the 16, and two plays later, Fields scrambled up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left.
“We got short fields, and we took advantage of them,” Roth said. “In the second half, our defense didn't let up on them.”
It wasn't as if Rummel's offense didn't do its part. The Raiders rushed for 219 yards and passed for 147.
In the first half, Rummel held the Tigers to 45 yards rushing, 13 yard passing and just three first downs. However, two interceptions proved most damaging. Holy Cross also was hurt by 61 yards in penalties.
The Raiders rushed for 116 yards in the half, with Jaelen Sturgis gaining 58 on 14 carries. Fields passed for 98 yards in the half, although he was 4 of 11 with an interception.
Rummel will play Jesuit at Yenni on Saturday night, and Holy Cross will go against Brother Martin on Friday night.