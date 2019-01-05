“The order of operation,’’ to use one of Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood’s pet phrases, is that anything can happen in Catholic League basketball.
For two-plus quarters, much to Kirkwood’s chagrin, his words looked prophetic.
It was then that Kirkwood’s Tigers kicked into high gear with a third-quarter run that proved consequential in a 59-49 District 9-5A victory against Brother Martin Saturday night at the Holy Cross Student Center.
Senior guard Kalil Thomas scored a team-leading 16 points, backcourt mate Jason Chan had 13 and guard/forward Tyler Beaver contributed eight points and a team-leading 13 rebounds to help the Tigers put the unpleasant memory of a district-opening 59-52 loss to St. Augustine in the rearview mirror.
“The mystique of this league is that anything can happen on any night,’’ Kirkwood said. “There will be upsets in this league. The order of operation will be messed up at the end.
“We have to do the little things, box out, rebound. If we can do those things, it will benefit us greatly. I thought we shared the ball a lot more in the second half. We moved it around. We got open looks. Sharing the basketball leads to scoring more points.’’
With Thomas hitting two of his three 3-pointers and Chan scoring six points on a pair of field goals and two free throws, the Tigers broke open a one-point game with a 17-3 third-quarter run that produced a 43-28 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Holy Cross (17-5, 1-1) expanded the lead to 18 points four times in the fourth period before holding a late push by the Crusaders that trimmed the final margin to 10.
“I don’t think we played well at all, to be honest,’’ Thomas said. “We did a few things well. We rebounded well. But we’ve definitely got a lot to work on when we go back to practice. We did start playing with more momentum in the third quarter. We got out in transition more. Not as much as we would have wanted, but enough to get us a lead.’’
Brother Martin (9-12, 1-1) got a game-high 17 points from forward T.J. Small and 13 from guard Victor Tomlinson in losing for the eighth time in nine games. The Crusaders entered league play on a seven-game losing streak before downing Rummel 53-34 on Wednesday night.
“Holy Cross is one of the best teams in the district,’’ Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl said. “We missed way too many free throws and way too many layups. We’ve got to play really well to beat a team like them.’’
There were six ties and six lead changes in a first half that ended 26-21 in Holy Cross’ favor after Chan and Thomas scored the final five points of the second period via a three-point play and two free throws.
The Tigers outrebounded the Crusaders 32-27 to offset 16 turnovers that helped fuel Brother Martin’s upset bid. The Crusaders missed 11 of 28 free throw attempts.
Holy Cross moves on to face another major Catholic League challenger in Jesuit on Tuesday night at Jesuit while Brother Martin is at Shaw.