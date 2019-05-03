Rummel avoided a winner-take-all third game.
As lagniappe, its four seniors made it to the prom on time.
Everything worked out for the fourth-seeded Raiders as they outlasted fifth-seeded Byrd 11-8 to finish a two-game sweep of a Division I quarterfinal playoff series Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
The Raiders (21-12), who prevailed 5-2 in Game 1 on Thursday, took care of business before sunset as they advanced to play either No. 1 Catholic or No. 9 Holy Cross in the semifinals next week in Sulphur.
“We wanted to get it done in two games, but the prom had nothing to do with it,” Rummel coach Nick Monica said before taking on his additional duties as a chaperone at the prom.
The Raiders fell behind for the first time in the series after Byrd (20-17) scored five runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. But they answered with four runs in their next at bad.
“That was the turning point in the game,” Monica said.
Lance Johnson led off by reaching on an error by Brock Lambert at shortstop. Singles by Kade Rivera and Ron Franklin loaded the bases. Mason Langdon relieved and got a strikeout, then gave up consecutive run-scoring walks. After another strikeout Logan Bertucci hit a two-run single to give the Raiders a 6-5 lead.
“I went up there looking for a fastball and when he got behind 2-1 I knew a fastball was coming,” Bertucci said. “I hit it and the ball did the rest.”
“That was huge,” Byrd coach Greg Williams said. “That shows they have a lineup of quality hitters one through nine.”
The Raiders added three runs in the sixth when Johnson was hit by a pitch leading off, Rivera bunted for a single, Ryan Todd made an error at third base to bring home one run and Jackson Dennies, the winning pitcher in Game 1, his a two-run single with two outs.
“We had the momentum and those two extra runs helped a lot,” Dennies said.
Kyle Walker added a two-run single in the top of the seventh before the Yellow Jackets scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Raiders scored the first run of the game with two outs in the third. Johnson drew a four-pitch walk and came home on Rivera’s line drive that bounced off center fielder Ashton Nelson’s glove for an RBI-single.
Rummel increased the lead to 2-0 in the fourth on singles by Walker, Fields and Dennies.
Byrd, which stranded 12 runners Thursday, stranded five in the first three innings Friday before breaking through in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 2-0, but Henry Lott led off with a single, Ryan Todd reached on Franklin’s error at third and Matthew Randall reached on an infield single to load the bases.
After Nelson struck out, Matt Villa hit Jake Harris to force in a run, Charlie Barham doubled in two runs, another scored on a wild pitch and Cole Joyner’s sacrifice fly gave Byrd a 5-2 lead.