With postseason pitches being thrown just over 24 hours after the LHSAA released the 2019 state baseball tournament brackets Sunday afternoon, there isn’t much time for Lakeshore and Brother Martin to relish in their No. 2 seeds – the highest any New Orleans-area squads were ranked at the end of the regular season.
But that same hard work, talent and depth that led to success on both sides of the plate during the regular season for the pair of district champs could also pay dividends down the road for the two teams best-positioned to bring home a state title from Sulphur in three weeks.
“(The No. 2 seed) is a payoff for all the hard work the kids put in starting back in September when we started lifting weights and conditioning,” Lakeshore coach Steve Ceravolo said. “We started talking back then about trying to take Lakeshore baseball to places it’s never been before.”
The Titans kick off their postseason run on Tuesday against No. 31 Morgan City and enter the Class 4A playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the state with a 28-4 record that included a 23-game winning streak before dropping a 4-0 loss to No. 6 Pearl River (19-7), who hosts No. 27 Warren Easton (18-10) in the first round, last Tuesday.
Still, they rebounded with a narrow 2-1 victory two days later, clinching the program’s first outright District 8-4A title while also allowing them to hit the reset button and focus solely on a state title, rather than keeping a winning streak alive.
“The kids have put in their reps, and they have put in their time and effort,” Ceravolo said. “You don’t always get the rewards like you think they should, but we have a good team, and we are please where we are. We’ve earned this recognition and are ready to start the second season.”
Just one month ago, Brother Martin (24-5) found themselves on a three-game skid in the first week of Catholic League action, appearing as if they may lose out on an opportunity to capitalize on a wide-open district race. But after falling to 4-3, the Crusaders rattled off six-straight to close the regular season and take hold of a solo District 9-5A championship and the high seeding that came with it.
With that, they earned a bye to the best-of-three quarterfinal round of the Division I bracket to face the winner of No. 7 John Curtis and No. 10 St. Augustine. With strong closing stretches to end their respective regular seasons, No. 3 St. Paul’s (23-6) and No. 4 Rummel (19-12) grabbed the area’s other top-four seeds, both in Division I, and the first-round byes that came with them.
Classes 2A-5A will play their bi-district round games by Tuesday, with the regional round best-of-three series taking place Friday and Saturday, along with Divisions I-IV. Classes 1A, B and C have until Wednesday to finish the first round of their playoff brackets, with single-game regional round matchups wrapping up by Monday. All eight Division V teams received byes straight to the quarterfinals that will begin next week.
Local non-select baseball playoff pairings
*dates/times are included if available
CLASS 5A
No. 32 Chalmette at No. 1 Barbe
No. 24 Hahnville at No. 9 Live Oak - Monday, 5 p.m.
No. 28 East St. John at No. 5 West Monroe
No. 22 Ponchatoula at No. 11 Northshore - Monday, 6:30 p.m.
No. 23 Ouachita Parish at No. 10 Destrehan - Tuesday, 4 p.m.
No. 18 Mandeville at No. 15 Denham Springs - Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
No. 24 Belle Chasse at No. 9 Salmen - Monday, 4 p.m.
No. 20 Riverdale at No. 13 Northwood-Shreveport - Tuesday, 5 p.m.
No. 30 Edna Karr at No. 3 Breaux Bridge
No. 27 Warren Easton at No. 6 Pearl River
No. 31 Morgan City at No. 2 Lakeshore
CLASS 3A
No. 25 Donaldsonville at No. 8 Jena
CLASS 1A
No. 19 South Cameron at No. 14 West St. John
CLASS B
No. 26 Kenner Discovery Health Science at No. 7 Hicks
Local select baseball playoff pairings
*Division I-IV best-of-three series will take place Friday and Saturday
DIVISION I
Byes: No. 2 Brother Martin, No. 3 St. Paul's, No. 4 Rummel
No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 Jesuit
No. 11 Shaw at No. 6 Evangel Christian
No. 10 St. Augustine at No. 7 John Curtis
DIVISION II
No. 16 Haynes Academy at No. 1 University Lab
No. 9 Vandebilt Catholic at No. 8 De La Salle
No. 12 Hannan at No. 5 Parkview Baptist
No. 13 Lusher at No. 4 Loyola Prep
No. 14 Thomas Jefferson at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic
No. 11 St Michael the Archangel at No. 6 St. Charles
DIVISION III
No. 9 Northlake Christian at No. 8 Catholic-N.I.
No. 12 Country Day at No. 5 Notre Dame
No. 13 Pope John Paul II at No. 4 Calvary Baptist
No. 14 Patrick Taylor at No. 3 Ascension Episcopal
No. 11 Riverside at No. 6 Holy Savior Menard
No. 10 Newman at No. 7 Episcopal
DIVISION IV
No. 16 St. Martin's Episcopal at No. 1 Ouachita Christian