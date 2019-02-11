Riverside outscored Country Day 20-2 during a five minute span overlapping the final two quarters, then withstood a furious Country Day rally to take a 55-49 District 11 2-A game on Monday night. Riverside moved into first place in the district.
Ignited by Dujuan Daniels’ 20 points and several key rebounds, the Rebels turned a 30-24 Country Day advantage with 3:00 remaining in the third period into a 44-32 Riverside lead 90 seconds into the final quarter.
“Our defensive intensity increased in the third quarter and I thought . ... that was a big difference,” Riverside Coach Timmy Byrd said. “I thought we got a lot of character plays from our players tonight, especially our seniors.”
Riverside (11-16, 2-0) now has a lead over Country Day (21-9, 2-1). The Cajuns have finished district play and will close league play Friday night at Livingston. Country Day is currently seeded No.2 and Riverside No.5 in the latest Division II LHSAA unofficial power rankings.
Country Day ran out to a 9-0 lead at game’s start and Riverside did not take a lead until Gage Larvadain’s drive with 1:15 remaining the third quarter gave Riverside a 32-30 lead.
The quick moving Larvadain scored seven of Riverside’s final nine points in the third period and the Rebels led 38-30 headed into the fourth.
Riverside added to the lead with a 6-0 run in the first 90 seconds of the fourth period.
“We did a good job on Gage early in the game but once he got hot we couldn’t stop him,” Country Day coach Mike McGuire said.
During their game-changing run, the Rebels dominated the boards and attacked the lane relentlessly.
In the first half, the Rebels were “content to take jump shots,” said Byrd.
“When we challenged them inside we were able to get misses," Byrd said. "At halftime I challenged our guys to get three (defensive) stops (early in the third). We got more. We didn’t want to settle for jump shots.”
Senior Kash Foley scored 19 for the Rebels and Larvadain finished with 12.
Country Day parlayed a 9-0 run at the start of the game and a 10-2 run at the beginning of the second quarter to hold a 25-18 halftime lead. The Cajuns’ defense held the Rebels to five points in the second quarter even though the Rebels had multiple offensive rebounds in the period.
Jenkins, who had eight points at intermission, scored six in the first quarter and finished with 15. Christian Becnel who keyed the Cajuns’ late rally with five points, two steals, and three rebounds in the final two minutes, had 11 points. Justin Ibieta scored 12.