The state’s premier prep volleyball team cemented its stranglehold on that crown Tuesday afternoon in Covington.
Four-time defending Division I state champion Mount Carmel, the top-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools poll, swept past Archbishop Hannan 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18.
With the win, the Cubs remain unbeaten at 17-0 and extended their winning streak to 25 games. The last Mount Carmel loss came on Oct. 14, 2017, against Teurlings Catholic in a tournament at Vandebilt Catholic.
Reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Ellie Holzman led the way for the Cubs with 14 kills. Senior Sofia Conway had 18 digs and junior Tea Jones had 10 blocks. Victoria Frught paced the offensive attack with 30 assists.
Mikayla Boyer led Hannan with 19 kills and Allee Morris had 15. Grace Lagalante had a game-high 36 assists. Defensively, Boyer had 14 digs and Mia Migliore had 13. Morris led the Hawks with three blocks.
A back-and-forth opening game saw both team trade points early. Tied 9-9, Mount Carmel went on a 4-0 run to grab a 13-9 advantage and went on to the 25-19 opening game.
The Hawks had their fair share of chances in Game 2, even holding a 10-7 advantage. But a quick Mount Carmel run gave the Cubs the lead back at 13-12 and they wouldn’t give it up. Hannan got as close as 22-21, but the Cubs responded by scoring three of the final four points in the game for a 2-0 advantage.
Putting the match away, Mount Carmel raced out to an 11-4 lead in Game 3 to clinch the sweep.
“I feel like we did make a statement tonight,” Holzman said. “We all know how good of a team Archbishop Hannan has and for us to be able to come out and sweep them is impressive.
“Our defense helped so much tonight. It’s a lot of fun to be able to successfully dig big hitters like Allee Morris and Mikayla Boyer. It gives the team a lot of energy and helps you win games.”
The Cubs will look to remain perfect Wednesday when they travel to play Chalmette, while Hannan (10-4), the third-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Small Schools Poll, will look to bounce back Thursday when travels to take on St. Scholastica.