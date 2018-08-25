no.newmanjamboree.082518.001
Jarmone Sutherland Jr., #1, left, of Newman High School tackles Tyree Skipper, center, #21, of Sophie B Wright during a football jamboree between Newman and Sophie B Wright High Schools at Newman High School in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

 Advocate photo by EMILY KASK

NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA

PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday, Aug. 30

Non-district

Riverdale vs. Grace King at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Haynes vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Warren Easton vs. Jesuit at Gormley

South Lafourche vs. De La Salle at Pan American

Pine at Central Catholic

Friday, Aug. 31

Non-district

Madison Prep at Salmen

Cohen at Pearl River

Fontainebleau at Lakeshore

Northlake Christian at Bogalusa

Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian

Hannan at Independence

Mandeville at University

Destrehan at Slidell

Zachary at Northshore

Karr at St. Paul’s

Covington at Franklinton

Denham Springs at Hammond

Barbe at Ponchatoula

South Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois

E.D. White at Central Lafourche

Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller

Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas

Terrebonne at Ellender

Thibodaux at Vandebilt Catholic

Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino

Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic

Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni

Ehret at West Monroe

Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

Rummel at Gulfport

Shaw at Escambia, Fla.

Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.

South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse

McMain at Newman

Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s

Carver at Bastrop

John F. Kennedy at St. Amant

Varnado at Albany

Kentwood at Loranger

St. Helena at Jewel Sumner

Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American

Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown

Donaldson at Assumption

West St. John at St. James

Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Southern Lab

Covenant Christian at Fisher

Springfield at Ascension Christian

St. Thomas Aquinas at Church Academy

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian

St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Saturday, Sept. 1

Non-district

KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

