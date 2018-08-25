NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Aug. 30
Non-district
Riverdale vs. Grace King at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Haynes vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Warren Easton vs. Jesuit at Gormley
South Lafourche vs. De La Salle at Pan American
Pine at Central Catholic
Friday, Aug. 31
Non-district
Madison Prep at Salmen
Cohen at Pearl River
Fontainebleau at Lakeshore
Northlake Christian at Bogalusa
Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian
Hannan at Independence
Mandeville at University
Destrehan at Slidell
Zachary at Northshore
Karr at St. Paul’s
Covington at Franklinton
Denham Springs at Hammond
Barbe at Ponchatoula
South Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois
E.D. White at Central Lafourche
Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller
Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
Terrebonne at Ellender
Thibodaux at Vandebilt Catholic
Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino
Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic
Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
Ehret at West Monroe
Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
Rummel at Gulfport
Shaw at Escambia, Fla.
Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.
South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse
McMain at Newman
Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s
Carver at Bastrop
John F. Kennedy at St. Amant
Varnado at Albany
Kentwood at Loranger
St. Helena at Jewel Sumner
Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American
Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown
Donaldson at Assumption
West St. John at St. James
Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Southern Lab
Covenant Christian at Fisher
Springfield at Ascension Christian
St. Thomas Aquinas at Church Academy
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian
St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Saturday, Sept. 1
Non-district
KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley