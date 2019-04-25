In a way, each of the six New Orleans-area state softball semifinalists have a massive mountain to climb in order to reach the pinnacle of an LHSAA championship this weekend in Sulphur. It doesn’t matter if you’re top-seeded Dominican – there’s the history of the decades-old school having never won a softball state title and the pressure the No. 1 seed carries.
If you’re Mt. Carmel or John Curtis, you’re likely up against a team in the championship game who’s come out on the right side of two tight games, finding the grit and the flawless closing effort to win important games.
And you could be Riverside, a team making your third semifinals appearance in five years; Hannan, a team with two state titles this decade; or De La Salle, a group making the program’s first-ever trip to Sulphur – all of you at some point or another will have to face a defending champion who is one of the top programs in the entire state.
How do you conquer Everest?
“We’ve already had that conversation,” said Riverside head coach Tamra Regalo. “Every kid on the mound for us is an eighth-grader. They’ve never thrown a pitch on that turf. In preparing them, you can’t tell them ‘Don’t be nervous’ because they’re going to be.
“We know what we’re going up against is Goliath, but I know we’ll be a better team than we showed last time.”
Regalo is referring to the 14-0 drubbing her Rebels took at the hand of the Pioneers, who boast a premier starting pitcher in Sydnei Simon and the bats to back her up. Simon is the only returning starter from a team that won the Division III state title a year ago and comes to Sulphur with an unblemished 30-0 record.
With so much youth on the mound, Regalo’s squad has been forced to try and outscore opponents often this season – a task made exponentially tougher after losing leading homerun hitter Lexi Johnson to a torn labrum early this season. Still, her teammates came through with 19 runs in the quarterfinals, including a school record-tying five homers to down No. 5 Catholic-N.I. in a track meet, 19-13.
“We’re going to have to be disciplined. If we make her bring it down in the zone, we have a shot,” Regalo said. “But we just cannot swing at her pitch and get carried away.”
For De La Salle first-year head coach Robert Ledoux, the challenge is not only trying to beat Division II defending champs Parkview Baptist on Friday – it’s making sure his Cavaliers don’t beat themselves getting distracted with the big stage along the way. De La Salle, a school with a storied academic and athletic history in New Orleans, has never had a softball team make it this far.
Ledoux sees the his girls on a similar track to the football team, who has risen to become a Division II power in its three consecutive trips to the state semis the last three years. With a 15-4 record up to this point, his girls have done everything you would have expected out of a No. 4 seed – a semifinals appearance. Few expect them to challenge top-seeded Parkview Baptist, who enters with a 29-4-1 record.
Everything beyond this point is lagniappe, the coach said, but make no mistake: his Ledoux’s girls are in Sulphur to compete.
“In our mind, there’s no pressure on us. We’ve done what we had to do, but in a one-game situation, I like our chances,” he said. “We know we’re playing the Yankees. But we talk about how competition in softball is not against the other team but against the fundamentals of the game. Their fly balls and ground balls are no different than the ones we catch every day in practice or other games.”
For Dominican, the tall task of the weekend is living up to expectations, not reversing them. The seniors of years’ past have put Dawn Benoit’s group of girls in the Division I title game each of the last two years – the only two times in the school’s history – by way of beating the division’s No. 1 seed in the semifinals, only to lose to No. 2 seeds John Curtis last year and Mt Carmel in 2017.
Should they down No. 4 Evangel in Friday’s semis, they’re guaranteed to find one of their two Catholic League foes in the title game – teams they’ve beaten four combined times this year by all of six runs. In those games, they broke a string of 15-straight regular season losses to the Cubs and nine consecutive losses to the Patriots. Their unblemished district record indicates they should grab one more for a championship, but there’s a reason the games aren’t played on paper.
Just ask upset-minded Riverside and De La Salle.
“They know it can be anybody’s game,” Benoit said. “Even though these girls are relatively young, they know the importance of trying to finish what the former players set out to do.
“Now that we’ve been here before, we still have that desire to win and the desire to press on, but we’re not afraid to lose anymore.”
Local state softball semifinals schedule
(all games played Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur)
DIVISION I
No. 1 Dominican vs. No. 4 Evangel Christian - 4 p.m., Field 13
No. 2 John Curtis vs. No. 3 Mt. Carmel - 4 p.m., Field 14
DIVISION II
No. 1 Parkview Baptist vs. No. 4 De La Salle - 11 a.m., Field 15
No. 2 Archbishop Hannan vs. No. 6 St. Thomas More - 11 a.m., Field 16
DIVISION III
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Riverside Academy - 1:30 p.m., Field 17