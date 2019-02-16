PREP BASEBALL
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, Feb. 18
Non-district
Karr at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.
Hahnville at Denham Springs, 4 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Newman at Avenger, 5 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
East St. John at Vandebilt Catholic, 5 p.m.
East Jefferson vs. Country Day at Pontiff, 5 p.m.
Carver at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Warren Easton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
St. James at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Hammond, 6 p.m.
Rummel at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Sulphur at Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Springfield, 6 p.m.
E.D. White at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Salmen at Fontainebleau, 6:30 p.m.
Franklinton at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.
Hannan at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.
Mandeville at Central-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.
Ehret at Patterson, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Non-district
Riverside at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
Lusher at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Ben Franklin vs. Haynes at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at KIPP Renaissance, 4 p.m.
McMain vs. Landry-Walker at Roehm, 4:30 p.m.
John Curtis at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
NOMMA at Fisher, 5 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Pine, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.
Loranger at Pope John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Non-district
McDonogh 35 at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Non-district
Grand Isle vs. Crescent City at Miley, 3:30 p.m.
Lusher at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.
Ben Franklin vs. Country Day at Pontiff, 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy vs. Landry-Walker at Roehm, 4:30 p.m.
Hahnville at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
Pine at Columbia, Miss., 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
WGNO Baseball Classic
At Kirsch-Rooney
Rummel vs. Westminster, 4:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Rummel, 7 p.m.
At Wesley Barrow
Jesuit vs. Franklinton, 4:30 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. Ruston, 7 p.m.
At Chalmette
Shaw vs. Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
Chalmette vs. Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
Slidell City Tournament
East Jefferson at Salmen, 3:3o p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.
Slidell at Pope John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Tournament
Albany at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. De La Salle at Lutcher, 4 p.m.
Mandeville at Lutcher, 6:30 p.m.
Fisher Tournament
St. Martin’s at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.
Helen Cox at Ehret, 4 p.m.
Haynes at Fisher, 5 p.m.
Pearl River Tournament
At Pearl River
Hannan vs. Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.
Karr vs. Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.
At Covington
Springfield vs. Riverdale, 4 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Non-district
Ben Franklin at Ecole Classique, 3:45 p.m.
Church Academy at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Bonnabel at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Destrehan at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Bogalusa, 5:30 p.m.
Newman at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Lake Charles College Prep vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 7 p.m.
WGNO Baseball Classic
At Kirsch-Rooney
Ponchatoula vs. Shaw, 4:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Franklinton, 7 p.m.
At Wesley Barrow
Jesuit vs. Fontainebleau, 4:30 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
At Chalmette
Westminster vs. Ruston, 4:30 p.m.
Ruston vs. Chalmette, 7 p.m.
Slidell City Tournament
St. Thomas Aquinas at Salmen, 3:30 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Slidell, 4 p.m.
Loranger vs. Lakeshore at Northshore, 4 p.m.
Lakeshore at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Tournament
John Curtis at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
De La Salle at Lutcher, 5 p.m.
Albany at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
Fisher Tournament
Haynes at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Ehret, 4 p.m.
Helen Cox at Fisher, 4 p.m.
Pearl River Tournament
At Pearl River
Pine vs. Pearl River, 5 p.m.
At Covington
Riverdale vs. Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
Hannan vs. Covington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Non-district
Kennedy at Lusher, 10 a.m.
Landry-Walker vs. McDonogh 35 at Joe Brown, 11 a.m.
Thibodaux vs. Newman doubleheader at Avenger, 11 a.m.
Lake Charles College Prep vs. Warren Easton doubleheader at Barrow, noon
KIPP Renaissance at Donaldsonville, noon
Riverside at Bonnabel, 2 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Pearl River, 5:30 p.m.
WGNO Baseball Classic
At Kirsch-Rooney
Jesuit vs. Westminster, 9 a.m.
Westminster vs. St. Paul’s, 11:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Jesuit, 2 p.m.
At Wesley Barrow
Franklinton vs. Rummel, 9 a.m.
Brother Martin vs. Franklinton, 11:30 a.m.
Rummel vs Ponchatoula, 2 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.
At Chalmette
Shaw vs. Ruston, 9 a.m.
Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau, 11:30 a.m.
Shaw vs. Fontainebleau, 2 p.m.
Slidell City Tournament
At Salmen
Loranger vs. Northshore, 10 a.m.
Loranger vs. Salmen, 12:30 p.m.
Northshore vs. Salmen, 3 p.m.
At Slidell
East Jefferson vs. Slidell, 10 a.m.
East Jefferson vs. Patrick Taylor, 12:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Slidell, 3 p.m.
At Pope John Paul II
Pope John Paul II vs. Lakeshore, 10 am.
St. Charles Catholic Tournament
At St. Charles Catholic
Albany vs. De La Salle, 10 a.m.
Mandeville vs. John Curtis, 12:15 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Lutcher, 2:30 p.m.
Fisher Tournament
Higgins at Fisher, 9 a.m.
Slaughter at Ehret, 9 a.m.
Slaughter vs. Haynes at Ehret, 11:30 a.m.
Pearl River Tournament
At Pearl River
Karr vs. Hannan, 10 a.m.
Karr vs. Pine, 12:30 p.m.
Pearl River vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.
Pearl River vs. Northlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
At Covington
Belle Chasse vs. Doyle, 11 a.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Covington, 1:30 p.m.