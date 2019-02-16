PREP BASEBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Feb. 18

Non-district

Karr at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.

Hahnville at Denham Springs, 4 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Newman at Avenger, 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

East St. John at Vandebilt Catholic, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson vs. Country Day at Pontiff, 5 p.m.

Carver at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.

Warren Easton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

St. James at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Hammond, 6 p.m.

Rummel at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Sulphur at Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Springfield, 6 p.m.

E.D. White at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Fontainebleau, 6:30 p.m.

Franklinton at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.

Hannan at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.

Mandeville at Central-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Ehret at Patterson, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Non-district

Riverside at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.

Lusher at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Ben Franklin vs. Haynes at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at KIPP Renaissance, 4 p.m.

McMain vs. Landry-Walker at Roehm, 4:30 p.m.

John Curtis at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

NOMMA at Fisher, 5 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Pine, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.

Loranger at Pope John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Non-district

McDonogh 35 at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 21

Non-district

Grand Isle vs. Crescent City at Miley, 3:30 p.m.

Lusher at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.

Ben Franklin vs. Country Day at Pontiff, 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Landry-Walker at Roehm, 4:30 p.m.

Hahnville at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Pine at Columbia, Miss., 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

WGNO Baseball Classic

At Kirsch-Rooney

Rummel vs. Westminster, 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Rummel, 7 p.m.

At Wesley Barrow

Jesuit vs. Franklinton, 4:30 p.m.

Brother Martin vs. Ruston, 7 p.m.

At Chalmette

Shaw vs. Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.

Chalmette vs. Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

Slidell City Tournament

East Jefferson at Salmen, 3:3o p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Pope John Paul II, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.

Slidell at Pope John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic Tournament

Albany at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. De La Salle at Lutcher, 4 p.m.

Mandeville at Lutcher, 6:30 p.m.

Fisher Tournament

St. Martin’s at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.

Helen Cox at Ehret, 4 p.m.

Haynes at Fisher, 5 p.m.

Pearl River Tournament

At Pearl River

Hannan vs. Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.

Karr vs. Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.

At Covington

Springfield vs. Riverdale, 4 p.m.

Northlake Christian vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 22

Non-district

Ben Franklin at Ecole Classique, 3:45 p.m.

Church Academy at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Bonnabel at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Destrehan at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Bogalusa, 5:30 p.m.

Newman at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Lake Charles College Prep vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 7 p.m.

WGNO Baseball Classic

At Kirsch-Rooney

Ponchatoula vs. Shaw, 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Franklinton, 7 p.m.

At Wesley Barrow

Jesuit vs. Fontainebleau, 4:30 p.m.

Brother Martin vs. Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.

At Chalmette

Westminster vs. Ruston, 4:30 p.m.

Ruston vs. Chalmette, 7 p.m.

Slidell City Tournament

St. Thomas Aquinas at Salmen, 3:30 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Slidell, 4 p.m.

Loranger vs. Lakeshore at Northshore, 4 p.m.

Lakeshore at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic Tournament

John Curtis at St. Charles Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

De La Salle at Lutcher, 5 p.m.

Albany at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Fisher Tournament

Haynes at Higgins, 3:30 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Ehret, 4 p.m.

Helen Cox at Fisher, 4 p.m.

Pearl River Tournament

At Pearl River

Pine vs. Pearl River, 5 p.m.

At Covington

Riverdale vs. Doyle, 4:30 p.m.

Hannan vs. Covington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Non-district

Kennedy at Lusher, 10 a.m.

Landry-Walker vs. McDonogh 35 at Joe Brown, 11 a.m.

Thibodaux vs. Newman doubleheader at Avenger, 11 a.m.

Lake Charles College Prep vs. Warren Easton doubleheader at Barrow, noon

KIPP Renaissance at Donaldsonville, noon

Riverside at Bonnabel, 2 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Pearl River, 5:30 p.m.

WGNO Baseball Classic

At Kirsch-Rooney

Jesuit vs. Westminster, 9 a.m.

Westminster vs. St. Paul’s, 11:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Jesuit, 2 p.m.

At Wesley Barrow

Franklinton vs. Rummel, 9 a.m.

Brother Martin vs. Franklinton, 11:30 a.m.

Rummel vs Ponchatoula, 2 p.m.

Brother Martin vs. Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.

At Chalmette

Shaw vs. Ruston, 9 a.m.

Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau, 11:30 a.m.

Shaw vs. Fontainebleau, 2 p.m.

Slidell City Tournament

At Salmen

Loranger vs. Northshore, 10 a.m.

Loranger vs. Salmen, 12:30 p.m.

Northshore vs. Salmen, 3 p.m.

At Slidell

East Jefferson vs. Slidell, 10 a.m.

East Jefferson vs. Patrick Taylor, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Slidell, 3 p.m.

At Pope John Paul II

Pope John Paul II vs. Lakeshore, 10 am.

St. Charles Catholic Tournament

At St. Charles Catholic

Albany vs. De La Salle, 10 a.m.

Mandeville vs. John Curtis, 12:15 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Lutcher, 2:30 p.m.

Fisher Tournament

Higgins at Fisher, 9 a.m.

Slaughter at Ehret, 9 a.m.

Slaughter vs. Haynes at Ehret, 11:30 a.m.

Pearl River Tournament

At Pearl River

Karr vs. Hannan, 10 a.m.

Karr vs. Pine, 12:30 p.m.

Pearl River vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.

Pearl River vs. Northlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.

At Covington

Belle Chasse vs. Doyle, 11 a.m.

Belle Chasse vs. Covington, 1:30 p.m.

