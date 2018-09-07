SHREVEPORT — It didn’t take long for the John Curtis Patriots to set the tone in the first game of the Landers Dodge Battle on the Border Showcase at Independence Stadium.
About 10 seconds.
That is how long it took Corey Wren to slice through the middle of the Bishop Lynch defense on his way to the end zone.
John Curtis, which beat the Friars 21-14, used that to spark a 21-7 halftime lead over the team from Dallas,Texas. The game — at that point — was not as close as the score indicated.
The Patriots had three drives in the first quarter. All three ended with a touchdown. Besides Wren’s effort, Shane Goins added touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards. Curtis’ Austin McCready was successful on all three point-after attempts.
On defense, Curtis was just as dominant, sending the Bishop Lynch offense back to the sideline after three plays on the Friars’ first three drives.
“The start was great,” coach J.T Curtis said, “and our defense played outstanding. What I was most proud of was that we fought the whole four quarters.”
The only touchdown in the first half for Bishop Lynch came on a showcase record 99-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Plae Wyatt with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.
On the play before, Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim found wide receiver Javon Davis for a 53-yard pass that set the Patriots up with first-and-goal at the Friars’ 1.
It was not the only turnover for the Patriots in the second quarter, nor the only fumble recovery by Wyatt, who recovered another Curtis fumble later in the quarter.
While Curtis had trouble holding on to the football in the second quarter, the defense, led by linebacker Matthew Jayne, made stopping the Friars offense look easy. The only Bishop Lynch first down in the first half came late in the second quarter thanks to a John Curtis penalty.
Bishop Lynch started the second half with a 16-play drive that saw a little of everything. It included a couple of first downs — again, courtesy of the Patriots defense. Then, with eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Friars offense earned a first down on quarterback Kaidon Salter’s scramble. Bishop Lynch got the ball down to the Curtis 11 before Curtis defensive back Brento Clofer recovered a Bishop Lynch fumble.
Bishop Lynch’s offense used the momentum from the third quarter to get their only touchdown of the night — a 3-yard run by Jordan Hudson in the fourth quarter.
The Friars hadd one more opportunity to tie with 2:57 left in the game and the ball at midfield, but stops by Curtis defenders Joshua Valentine and Dominic Brown thwarted the effort.
Wren finished with with 121 yards on 10 carries.
“At Curtis, we like to set the tempo with everything,” Wren said. “We came out humbly motivated. We came out ready to play.”
John Curtis heads back to River Ridge with a win, something the Patriots were not able to do last year when they lost to Grayson (Georgia) 22-9 in the Battle on the Border showcase.
That was all the motivation Curtis needed to avenge the loss.
“We took that to heart,” Wren said. “That was the main thing on our mind.”
As the Patriots get ready for Parkview, coach Curtis, the winningest coach in the history of Louisiana, knows fumbling is something his Patriots will need to clean up.
“We haven’t turned it over like that in I don’t know how long," Curtis said. "Part of that was their (Bishop Lynch) hitting and part of that was we did a poor job of ball security.”