“Face adversity.”
The mantra Rummel baseball coach Nick Monica has preached to his abnormally young squad this spring has had been a fitting phrase for the Raiders this spring. It’s what a team is destined to battle with 13 sophomores on a 23-man roster, when they set up one of the most rigorous non-district schedules in the state and when they know they’re playing for a coach that has a finite number of days left coaching baseball before his focus turns fully to the gridiron.
Nearly a month before the season’s first balls and strikes were called, Monica announced that after 14 years with the school’s baseball program – including nine as the head coach – he was stepping away at the end of the season to take over for who he called “Mr. Rummel” – Jay Roth, the legendary Rummel football coach who retired as the Catholic League leader in victories (228-62) and district titles (12), along with back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013.
Whether Rummel battled all the way to the program’s first state title since 1997 or bowed out in the first round of the playoffs, Monica’s baseball players wouldn’t get a chance to play for him again – at least not on a baseball diamond.
“I think we took it well, but knowing he was leaving, we knew we had to go out with a bang this year to push him into his football career,” junior Ron Franklin said. “We’ve got to win a championship for him.”
Entering Thursday’s Division I state semifinal game with top-seeded Catholic-B.R., Rummel is just two wins away from earning Monica the best parting gift imaginable. But a month ago, in the midst of a 2-8 stretch that included a 2-6 start to District 9-5A action, the program’s second trip to Sulphur in three years looked like little more than a pipe dream.
“I think the way this season has played out can really be summed up in this last month,” Monica said. “We’ve seen an up-and-down team that shows what they can be when it plays well, and it shows you the other side at times, too. The fact that right now, we’re playing pretty good baseball and made it to the semifinals shows the resiliency of the kids.”
Ask Monica how this group, the fourth state semifinalist he’s coached since he joined the coaching squad back for the 2006 season, compares to the rest of Rummel’s best teams of the last decade-and-a-half, and the coach doesn’t waste any time.
“This is by far the youngest one to advance this far,” Monica said of his group that contains just four seniors and 13 sophomores. “Maybe that has something to do with our inconsistency, but I really like our lineup. But we’ve got to be more consistent with our defense. I think that’s what separates this group from the other few teams that have made it. Now we’ve got to put that together.
“And that’s the scary thing. I don’t know if we’ve actually played a complete game in all three phases of the game in quite a while, but maybe we can do that these next couple games and make something good happen.”
Monica’s squad began this spring on a five-game winning streak and won 13 of its first 17 games. In a way, that body of work paid major dividends into the No. 4 seed they earned in the playoffs after finishing tied for the fourth-best record in district play with two non-district teams seeded ahead of them.
“And I keep telling our kids that even when we had our five-game losing streak, it wasn’t slappies we were losing to,” he said. “Sometimes in baseball, you can play well and lose. It happens. But they kept grinding and went to work and got us to where we are now.”
Rummel finished the regular season with sweeps of St. Augustine and district runner-up Jesuit before a two-game sweep of C.E. Byrd last weekend in the quarterfinals – including the decisive second game where they gave up a five-run fourth frame and trailed 5-2.
“There’s just no panic in this team,” Monica said. “They put up a five-spot on us, and we hit them right back (with four runs in the next at-bat). The more tough situations you get in, the more adversity you deal with, and I think it prepares you for these tournaments.
Thursday, we’ll see just how much this roller-coaster campaign has readied this young Raiders team, as they face a program Monica called a “baseball factory” that is looking for its third state title this decade and is making its fifth consecutive trip to the state semis.
To Franklin, though, that resume doesn’t quite match up with what the Raiders have conquered this year.
“They have a very good team, but I think we’re better than them, team-wise,” he said. “I don’t think they’re as much of a ‘team’ as us, and we’re going to see Thursday.”