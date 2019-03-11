For three innings, the Pope John Paul II softball team was playing some of its best softball of the season.
Then the bottom dropped out.
Loranger pounded out a combined 15 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to keep the Jaguars winless on the season, defeating PJP II 18-0 in a game called in the fifth because of the 10-run mercy rule Monday afternoon in Slidell.
“We were playing softball for the first three innings,” Pope John Paul II coach Christina Mamolo said. “We were doing really well, and we were making plays. Then in the fourth inning we just hit quicksand. Nothing different than any other team has to deal with at times.
“What we are going to do is take the positives out of the first three innings of this game. Use that to build on.”
The Pope John Paul II bats meanwhile were no-hit on the afternoon. The lone baserunners for the Jaguars came in the second inning when second baseman Brielle Caire was hit by a pitch and in the fifth inning when catcher Hayden Blakeman reached on an error.
The Jaguars, who committed seven errors, allowed single runs in the first three innings only one of which was earned when Natalie Prevost lined an RBI double in center field in the first inning.
Loranger sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, pounding out seven runs on only three hits. Wolves starting pitcher Ashley Miller had the big hit of the inning, lacing a two-run double into right field.
In the fifth, 14 more batters went to the plate for Loranger. Center fielder Kassidy Bailey set the tone for the inning with a two-run double and an RBI single in her second at-bat in the inning.
The Jaguars' losing streak was extended to 11 games dating to last season. Pope John Paul II’s last win came on March 29, 2018 over Independence 17-1. Loranger improved its record to 3-3-1.