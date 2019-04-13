NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, April 15
District 6-5A
Northshore at Slidell, 6:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s, 6:30 p.m.
Covington at Mandeville, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Ponchatoula, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Destrehan, 4 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
District 9-5A
John Curtis at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver vs. Ben Franklin at Barrow, 3:30 p.m.
District 9-3A
Thomas Jefferson vs. KIPP Renaissance at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Independence at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Amite at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.
District 12-2A
Fisher vs. South Plaquemines at Halphen Park, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
West St. John vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Kenner Discovery vs. Crescent City at Miley, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Shaw at Ehret, 4 p.m.
Grand Isle at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Newman at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at East St. John, 4:30 p.m.
Jewel Sumner vs. Grace King at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Mount Hermon, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
De La Salle vs. Riverdale at Bonnabel, 7 p.m.
West Jefferson at KIPP Booker T. Washington, TBA
Tuesday, April 16
District 8-5A
Chalmette at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Bonnabel at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Higgins vs. Grace King at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Ehret vs. Landry-Walker at Perry Roehm, 4:30 p.m.
District 9-5A
Brother Martin vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Rummel at Kirsch-Rooney, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Franklinton at Salmen, 4 p.m.
Lakeshore at Pearl River, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Karr vs. Warren Easton at Barrow, 3:30 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. McMain at Avenger, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Riverdale vs. Ben Franklin at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Bogalusa, 5 p.m.
Albany at Loranger, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville vs. De La Salle (DH) at Pontiff, 4 p.m.
Lusher vs. Haynes at Miley, 4 p.m.
St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
District 8-1A
Varnado vs. St.Martin’s at Miley, 7 p.m.
Houma Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
District 7-B
Crescent City vs. Kenner Discovery at Butch Duhe, 4 p.m.
Runnels at Holden, 4 p.m.
Maurepas at Mount Hermon, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Thomas Jefferson at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Baton Rouge-Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17
District 6-5A
Slidell at Northshore, 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Fontainebleau, 6:30 p.m.
Mandeville at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Destrehan at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.
Thibodaux at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker at Bonnabel, 6 p.m.
District 9-5A
Holy Cross vs. John Curtis at Miley, 7 p.m.
District 10-4A
McDonogh 35 vs. NOMMA at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Oakdale, 4:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic vs. Haynes at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
District 11-2A
Patrick Taylor vs. Country Day at Pontiff, 4 p.m.
Non-district
East St. John vs. St. Martin’s at Miley, 4 p.m.
St. James at Runnels, 4 p.m.
De La Salle at Ehret, 4:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Independence, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Chalmette, 4:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Fisher vs. Belle Chasse at Hebert, 6 p.m.
Riverside vs. Newman at Avenger, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 18
District 8-5A
Grace King at Higgins, 4 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Ehret, 4 p.m.
East Jefferson at Bonnabel, 7 p.m.
West Jefferson at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
District 9-5A
Rummel vs. Jesuit at John Ryan, 2 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney, 2 p.m.
District 8-4A
Pearl River at Lakeshore, 4 p.m.
Salmen at Franklinton, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
McMain at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. Karr at Barrow, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Bogalusa vs. Hannan at Coquille, 5 p.m.
Loranger at Albany, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes vs. Lusher at Barrow, 3:30 p.m.
St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Amite (DH), 4 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Independence (DH), 4 p.m.
District 11-2A
Country Day vs. Patrick Taylor at Segnette, 6 p.m.
District 12-2A
Fisher vs. South Plaquemines at Coquille, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian vs. St. Martin’s at Miley, 7 p.m.
District 7-B
Holden at Runnels, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Houma Christian vs. Riverdale at Miley, 4 p.m.
Terrebonne at Vandebilt Catholic, 4 p.m.
Centerville at West St. John, 4 p.m.
East St. John at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Tylertown, Miss., at Pine, 6:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Shaw, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 19
Non-district
Patrick Taylor at Higgins, 3 p.m.
Independence at Church Academy, 3 p.m.
Episcopal of Acadiana at Holden, 4 p.m.
Lusher at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Walker, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 6 p.m.
Albany at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
Non-district
Ehret vs. Jesuit at John Ryan, 11 a.m.
Karr at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Northshore at Salmen, 11 a.m.
Fontainebleau at Pearl River, 11 a.m.
Maurepas at Ponchatoula, 11 a.m.
Country Day vs. Hannan at Coquille, 11 a.m.
Albany at Franklinton, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Loranger, 11 a.m.
Avoyelles at West St. John (DH), 11 a.m.
Grand Isle at Donaldsonville (DH), 11 a.m.
Doyle at Holden, 11 a.m.
De La Salle vs. Rummel at Turchin Stadium, noon
Warren Easton vs. Carver at Val Riess, noon
Northlake Christian vs. Newman at Avenger, noon
Covenant Christian at South Terrebonne, noon
Covington at Lakeshore, 1 p.m.
Destrehan at Dunham, 1 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Thibodaux, 1 p.m.
St. James at H.L. Bourgeois, 1 p.m.
Runnels at Parkview Baptist, 1 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at East St. John, 1:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Barrow, 2 p.m.
Patrick Taylor vs. Crescent City at Miley, 2 p.m.
McMain vs. Lusher at Avenger, 3 p.m.
Independence at False River, 3:30 p.m.
Slidell vs. Ascension Christian at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
Belle Chasse at South Lafourche, 7 p.m.