So who's the best team in the greater New Orleans area this season?
The answer probably depends on if the school you root for is located on Canal Street, in River Ridge or in Algiers.
But we'll have a better idea Thursday night when the top two ranked teams in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10 (No. 1 Warren Easton and No. 2 John Curtis) clash at Pan Am Stadium.
And yes, No. 3 Edna Karr is in the picture, too.
But we will have to wait until the November showdown with Easton to see where the Cougars fit in.
For now, it's the Eagles (3-0) and Patriots (4-0), meeting for just the second time.
Curtis beat Easton 27-21 last year at the Shrine on Airline in a game decided by inches.
The Patriots converted on fourth-and-inches late in the game to run out the clock and preserve the win a year ago. Easton coach Jerry Phillips said his team stopped Curtis on the play and should have had a turnover on downs near midfield and a chance to win with less than two minutes left.
Round 2 on Thursday night very well could come down to the wire as well.
While that is the marquee game this week, here are four other key game on the slate this week:
2. Holy Cross vs. Jesuit
One of the best rivalries in the state, the Tigers and Blue Jays meet for the 99th time Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium.
This one should be even more intense than recent games past based on the success of the two programs this season.
Both are ranked in The Super 10. Holy Cross (4-0) is ranked No. 7, and Jesuit (3-1) is No. 9.
Jesuit's lone loss this season came in the season opener against top-ranked Easton.
Holy Cross, meanwhile, has got off to a blazing start under first-year coach Guy LeCompte. The Tigers have allowed just one touchdown all season but get their stiffest test this week.
Jesuit leads the series 56-40-1. The 1937 game that ended in a 6-6 tie was declared a "no contest" by the LHSAA.
3. Riverside vs. De La Salle
Don't let the records fool you.
Yeah, Riverside is 0-3 and De La Salle is 1-2, but a tough schedule has a lot to do with that. It's why both remain ranked in the Small School Super 10.
The Cavaliers lost to St. Augustine and Karr. The Rebels' losses were to Southern Lab, Barbe and Rummel. The Rummel loss was decided by just three points.
So one of the two teams will be getting back on track Friday at Pan American.
4. Covington at Slidell
Lions and Tigers meet in the 84th installment of the oldest rivalry on the north shore.
Both teams opened up District 6-5A play with victories last week and one will get a 2-0 start Friday. Covington leads the series 51-31-1.
5. St. Augustine vs. Brother Martin
The Purple Knights suffered their first loss under Nathaniel Jones on Friday night. Now they take on the Crusaders in a Catholic League game between teams looking to avoid an 0-2 start in district play.
Speaking of the Catholic League.
Two of Easton's three wins have come against Catholic League teams (Jesuit and Brother Martin) this season.
Can they make it 3-0 when they play Curtis in the Game of the Week?