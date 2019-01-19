BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Monday, Jan. 21

Non-district

Newman at Haynes, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Inspire NOLA Basketball Showcase

at Xavier University Louisiana Convocation Center

Warren Easton vs. McKinley, noon

Karr vs. Scotlandville, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette Christian vs. Bonnabel, 3 p.m.

Landry-Walker vs. Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright vs. Walker, 6 p.m.

McMain vs. McDonogh 35, 7:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 22

District 6-5A

Northshore at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Covington at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s, 7:15 p.m.

Hammond at Ponchatoula, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

Terrebonne at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Thibodaux, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at Rummel, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Brother Martin at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Salmen at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-3A

Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.

District 10-3A

Donaldsonville at Lusher, 6 p.m.

De La Salle at St. James, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Independence, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Amite, 7:30 p.m.

District 11-2A

Country Day at M.L. King, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-B

Runnels at Crescent City, 6 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Fisher, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Holden, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-C

Lutheran at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Non-district

South Plaquemines at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

Einstein at Belle Chasse, 5:30 p.m.

Loranger at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

Grace King at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Ellender, 6 p.m.

Cohen at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Helen Cox at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.

Chalmette at Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Clark, 7 p.m.

Assumption at Family Christian, 7 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.

Varnado vs. St. Martin’s at Ecole Classique, 7:30 p.m.

E.D. White at West St. John

 

Wednesday, Jan. 23

District 9-C

Jehovah-Jireh at Christ Episcopal, 7:15 p.m.

Non-district

Ridgewood at Clark, 5 p.m.

Carver at Crescent City, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgewood at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Franklinton at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Haynes, 6 p.m.

Walker at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Ehret at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Karr at Country Day, 7 p.m.

Einstein at East Iberville

 

Thursday, Jan. 24

Non-district

M.L. King at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

Shaw at Vandebilt Catholic, 5:45 p.m.

Pearl River at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Capitol-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.

Independence at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.

 

Friday, Jan. 25

District 6-5A

Northshore at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Covington at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Destrehan, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

West Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.

Chalmette at Grace King, 7 p.m.

Higgins at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-5A

Rummel at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

Jesuit at John Curtis, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Franklinton at Salmen, 7 p.m.

Lakeshore at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at McMain, 6:30 p.m.

Helen Cox at Karr, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

Loranger at Albany, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-3A

KIPP Renaissance at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at International, 6:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic at De La Salle, 6 p.m.

St. James at Lusher, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Amite, 5 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-B

Maurepas at Crescent City, 5 p.m.

Runnels at Holden, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Kenner Discovery, 7:30 p.m.

Non-district

Warren Easton at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

West St. John at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Clark, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Centerville, 6:30 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Collegiate-Baton Rouge at Livingston, 7 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at Morgan City, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 26

Non-district

Assumption at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.

Newman at Ben Franklin, 3 p.m.

False River at Christ Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Riverside at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

McMain at McKinley-Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Covington, 7 p.m.

