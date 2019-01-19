BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 21
Non-district
Newman at Haynes, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Inspire NOLA Basketball Showcase
at Xavier University Louisiana Convocation Center
Warren Easton vs. McKinley, noon
Karr vs. Scotlandville, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette Christian vs. Bonnabel, 3 p.m.
Landry-Walker vs. Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
McMain vs. McDonogh 35, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
District 6-5A
Northshore at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Covington at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s, 7:15 p.m.
Hammond at Ponchatoula, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Terrebonne at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Thibodaux, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at Rummel, 7 p.m.
Shaw at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Brother Martin at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Salmen at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Bogalusa, 7:15 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville at Lusher, 6 p.m.
De La Salle at St. James, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Independence, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Amite, 7:30 p.m.
District 11-2A
Country Day at M.L. King, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-B
Runnels at Crescent City, 6 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Fisher, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Holden, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-C
Lutheran at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Non-district
South Plaquemines at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
Einstein at Belle Chasse, 5:30 p.m.
Loranger at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
Grace King at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Ellender, 6 p.m.
Cohen at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Helen Cox at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.
Chalmette at Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Clark, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Family Christian, 7 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
Varnado vs. St. Martin’s at Ecole Classique, 7:30 p.m.
E.D. White at West St. John
Wednesday, Jan. 23
District 9-C
Jehovah-Jireh at Christ Episcopal, 7:15 p.m.
Non-district
Ridgewood at Clark, 5 p.m.
Carver at Crescent City, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgewood at Clark, 5:30 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Franklinton at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Haynes, 6 p.m.
Walker at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Ehret at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Karr at Country Day, 7 p.m.
Einstein at East Iberville
Thursday, Jan. 24
Non-district
M.L. King at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
Shaw at Vandebilt Catholic, 5:45 p.m.
Pearl River at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Capitol-Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
Independence at Varnado, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
District 6-5A
Northshore at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Covington at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Destrehan, 7 p.m.
Central Lafourche at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
West Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Grace King, 7 p.m.
Higgins at Bonnabel, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-5A
Rummel at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
Jesuit at John Curtis, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Franklinton at Salmen, 7 p.m.
Lakeshore at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at McMain, 6:30 p.m.
Helen Cox at Karr, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Loranger at Albany, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance at Sophie Wright, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at International, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic at De La Salle, 6 p.m.
St. James at Lusher, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Amite, 5 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-B
Maurepas at Crescent City, 5 p.m.
Runnels at Holden, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Kenner Discovery, 7:30 p.m.
Non-district
Warren Easton at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
West St. John at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Ecole Classique, 6 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Clark, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Centerville, 6:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Collegiate-Baton Rouge at Livingston, 7 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Jehovah-Jireh, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at Morgan City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Non-district
Assumption at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.
Newman at Ben Franklin, 3 p.m.
False River at Christ Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Riverside at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
McMain at McKinley-Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Covington, 7 p.m.