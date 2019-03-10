It’s hard to come away from Lake Charles feeling disappointed in the basketball on display, and from the games I specifically saw, I can’t say I am.

The local semifinals included a two-point battle between Catholic League foes and a gritty six-point loss by Sophie B. Wright which might have needed just another couple minutes to pull off their comeback. And the final game I witnessed, De La Salle’s crushing five-point loss in double-overtime to St. Thomas More, was one of the most thrilling high school basketball games I’ve been privileged to see.

But what if it wasn’t over yet?

Can you imagine if that Cavaliers loss was just a semifinal matchup? Doesn’t it feel like the basketball was just starting to get good … and now it’s over?

The numbers don’t lie.

Now, for the sake of not exaggerating things, I’ve decided not to include point-differential averages on the data I’m about to share, because the number of 50-plus point blowouts (four out of 48 quarterfinal games, two out of 24 semifinal games…sheesh, a topic for another column) would skew the results too much.

But let’s take a look at what this year’s numbers say, and let’s start in the quarterfinal games (because of course in three of the 12 brackets, some of the top teams get to start there). Of those 48 contests, 22 (45.8 percent) ended with what I’m going to classify as a blowout — a game decided by 15 points or more. If you want to challenge me on the semantics of a “blowout”, 15 of those games were by 20 or more.

In the semifinals, we still had 45.8 percent of games with a 15-plus point differential at the end (11 of 24). Certainly, once players, cheerleaders and fan section participants are taking entire days off of school and parents taking personal days at work, shouldn’t the basketball be getting at least marginally better?

For a look from a different angle, in the quarters, 12 of the 48 games came down to five points or less, or went into overtime – and only one of those came from the three Divisions (I, III, and V) where some of the top seeds had byes to the quarters.

In the semis, we only got a slightly better percentage, with seven of the 24 being that close at the final buzzer. So no fewer blowouts, only a marginally higher number of true down-to-the-wire finishes.

Finally, in Friday and Saturday’s 12 title games, we only had three games decided by more than 10 and one by more than 20 – St. Augustine’s 73-53 loss to Scotlandville, who has thoroughly dominated Division I and Class 5A for the last decade with their 10 consecutive title game appearances. It was the Purple Knights’ first trip since 2012.

Don’t some of the best teams in the state deserve to be even somewhat prepared for those big postseason moments by … postseason games?

In particular, I feel bad for Jason Bertrand and his team at Sophie B. Wright, which won their first three playoff games by an average of 29.3 points — a mark that could have been considerably higher if he didn’t have the courtesy to begin resting starters midway through the second half in a couple of them.

I’d put the Warriors nondistrict schedule up against anyone’s in the state, but before Thursday’s six-point loss in the semifinals to now five-time defending state champ Madison Prep, the Warriors hadn’t played a single-digit game since Jan. 5 agains t… Madison Prep. They won their four district games in that stretch by an average of 46.5 points.

This is the product of the state’s select/non-select split, a system that in its completion does eventually spits out 12 very talented basketball teams and crowns them state champions — mind you not all the coaches see themselves that way anymore.

If only the Marsh Madness could continue a couple more days. Things were just starting to get good.