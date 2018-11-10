GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Nov. 12
Non-district
St. Katherine Drexel at McMain, 4:30 p.m.
NOMMA at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
Destrehan at Grace King, 5 p.m.
Hahnville at St. James, 5 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Lusher, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
Ben Franklin at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Walker, 5 p.m.
Haynes at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at International, 5 p.m.
East Jefferson at Salmen, 5:30 p.m.
Warren Easton at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.
Higgins at M.L. King, 6 p.m.
East St. John at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Ehret at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
Northshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at West St. John, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Non-district
Belle Chasse at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.
Slidell at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Hannan at De La Salle, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Carver, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Lakeshore at Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Einstein Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen at Ursuline, 6 p.m.
Curtis at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Cabrini, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Non-district
Academy of Our Lady at Chapelle, 4:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at McMain, 4:30 p.m.
Bonnabel at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Lusher at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
NOMMA at Livingston, 5 p.m.
St. Helena at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Newman, 5:30 p.m.
Ehret at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.
Higgins at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Zachary, 5:30 p.m.
Covington at East St. John, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Dominican, 5 p.m.
Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA
Bossier Tournament, TBA
Thursday, Nov. 15
Non-district
International at Belle Chasse 4:30 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
East Jefferson at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Hahnville, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Haynes, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
St. James at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.
Ursuline at Ellender, 6 p.m.
De La Salle at Dunham, 6 p.m.
NOMMA at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Destrehan at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Maurepas at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Cabrini at Karr, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge at Covington, TBA
Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA
Bossier Tournament, TBA
Friday, Nov. 16
Non-district
Belle Chasse at Lusher, 4:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin at McMain, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Ehret, 5 p.m.
Karr at Higgins, 5 p.m.
East St. John at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.
Carver at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Mandeville at Independence, 5 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Newman, 5:30 p.m.
Thibodaux at Fontainebleau, 5:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
Madison Prep at Curtis, 6 p.m.
Helen Cox at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Slidell, 6 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at KIPP Booker T. Washington, TBA
Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA
Bossier Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 17
Non-district
St. Charles Catholic at Abramson Sci, noon
Northshore at Walker, 2 p.m.
Carver at Sophie Wright, 3 p.m.
Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA
Bossier Tournament, TBA