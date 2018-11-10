GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Nov. 12

Non-district

St. Katherine Drexel at McMain, 4:30 p.m.

NOMMA at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

Destrehan at Grace King, 5 p.m.

Hahnville at St. James, 5 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Lusher, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

Ben Franklin at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Walker, 5 p.m.

Haynes at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

Pearl River at International, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson at Salmen, 5:30 p.m.

Warren Easton at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

Higgins at M.L. King, 6 p.m.

East St. John at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Ehret at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

Northshore at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at West St. John, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Non-district

Belle Chasse at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.

Slidell at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Hannan at De La Salle, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Carver, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Lakeshore at Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Einstein Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Salmen at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Curtis at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Cabrini, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Non-district

Academy of Our Lady at Chapelle, 4:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at McMain, 4:30 p.m.

Bonnabel at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Lusher at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

NOMMA at Livingston, 5 p.m.

St. Helena at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Newman, 5:30 p.m.

Ehret at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.

Higgins at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Zachary, 5:30 p.m.

Covington at East St. John, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Dominican, 5 p.m.

Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA

Bossier Tournament, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 15

Non-district

International at Belle Chasse 4:30 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Hahnville, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Haynes, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

St. James at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Cohen, 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Ellender, 6 p.m.

De La Salle at Dunham, 6 p.m.

NOMMA at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Destrehan at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Maurepas at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Cabrini at Karr, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge at Covington, TBA

Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA

Bossier Tournament, TBA

Friday, Nov. 16

Non-district

Belle Chasse at Lusher, 4:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin at McMain, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Ehret, 5 p.m.

Karr at Higgins, 5 p.m.

East St. John at McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.

Carver at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Mandeville at Independence, 5 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Newman, 5:30 p.m.

Thibodaux at Fontainebleau, 5:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Madison Prep at Curtis, 6 p.m.

Helen Cox at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Slidell, 6 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at KIPP Booker T. Washington, TBA

Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA

Bossier Tournament, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 17

Non-district

St. Charles Catholic at Abramson Sci, noon

Northshore at Walker, 2 p.m.

Carver at Sophie Wright, 3 p.m.

Mount Hermon Tournament, TBA

Bossier Tournament, TBA

