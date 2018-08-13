PREP FOOTBALL
SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches may contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com concerning updates or omissions.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
John Curtis at St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
KIPP Renaissance vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground, 3:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II, Thomas Jefferson, Country Day at Country Day, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Mandeville, 5:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Shaw, 5:30 p.m.
Slidell, Live Oak, Franklinton at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
Karr at East St. John, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore at Hammond, 6 p.m.
Haynes at St. Martin’s, TBD
Friday, Aug. 17
Abramson Sci vs. Avoyelles at Moreauville, 4:30 p.m.
Landry-Walker vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.
Northshore at Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen at Destrehan, 5:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. Bonnabel at Joe Yenni, 6 p.m.
Fisher, Kenner Discovery, Ben Franklin at Muss Bertolino, 6 p.m.
Lusher, Grace King, Abramson Sci at Joe Brown Victory Field, 6 p.m.
Ellender at Riverside, 6 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Newman at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.