The first half was anyone’s game. The second half, well, that was a whole different story.
Sydney Sherman scored a team-leading 13 points for No. 2 seed Dominican as it used a dominant second half effort to get past No. 6 C.E Byrd 40-24 to advance to the semifinals of the girls basketball state Division I tournament.
Dominican had a hard time going in the first half. They trailed at halftime as they could barely muster anything on offense being held to just six points in the first quarter and eight in the second. The second half saw them score 25 points while also limiting Byrd on defense. The Yellow Jackets scored just 3 points in the third quarter and were held to 2 until late when Byrd went on a brief run.
“I thought we were a little stagnant on offense in the first half,” coach Ryan Reuter said. “Credit Byrd; they played really good defense. I thought we got some good looks, but the shots didn’t go in and we didn’t convert our free throws. The good thing was that we had a few kids in foul trouble that sat out most of the second quarter, and I was hoping that when they could get back in the game we could get into our offense a little bit more. We just got a little more movement, set better screens and finally got in transition and made some baskets. So that was important."
Sherman said she was pleased she could help her team get a win and was excited to be heading to the semifinals.
“It feels great to go back again,” she said. “This game really made me feel much stronger in the post now that I know I can do more and I’ve developed over the season.”
The first quarter saw a slow start for both teams as neither team got on the board until three minutes into the game. Byrd led 8-6 after one quarter of play.
The second quarter was more of the same. Neither team mustered much on offense as the Yellow Jackets maintained a one-point lead at halftime, going up 15-14.
The third quarter saw Dominican truly come to life as it went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter and outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-3 in the quarter to lead 28-17 with just one quarter remaining.
Dominican stretched its lead and went up by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.