One point can end a season, but it shouldn’t define one. Over the last year, both Country Day and Riverside have learned this lesson the hard way.
It was last March, with both boys basketball squads in the Division III state semifinals in Lake Charles, that the Cajuns and Rebels found themselves in tight back-and-forth bouts with Dunham and Episcopal, respectively. And in back-to-back games at the Burton Coliseum, New Orleans-area squads found themselves staring up at the scoreboard in frustration about what could have been – a missed free throw here or an out-of-rhythm jumper there – in losses of 47-46 and 68-67.
“I can tell a sense of ‘We can’t let this happen again’,” said Country Day coach Mike McGuire. “Not that we weren’t prepared, but we didn’t have that sense of urgency. But last Friday in our (quarterfinals) rivalry game against Newman, we looked a lot more focused. And I know they’re all excited about trying to beat a really good Episcopal team.”
After zero titles a year ago, nine New Orleans-area schools hope to turn the tide at LHSAA boys tourney
In the third year since the select/non-select split in the LHSAA, the actors are the same in Division III of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness tournament held in Lake Charles. And each of the four teams will face a third new foe in the semifinals. Back in 2017, Country Day found an edge over Riverside in the semis before downing top-seeded Dunham in the title game. This past year, the Tigers made it back to the finals and prevailed over Riverside.
And the defending champs enter as this year’s top seed, meeting Riverside (16-16) to kickoff Wednesday’s action at the Burton Coliseum at 11:30 a.m. before Country Day (22-11) and Episcopal meet at 1:15 p.m.
For the supporters around these programs, semifinals trips to wherever the games are held has become a March tradition. The Cajuns have made the semis every year since 2013, winning championships each year they made the finals (2013, 2014, 2017). The Rebels' streak of success has lasted even longer, with annual semis trips dating back to 2010, including state titles in 2010, 2011 and 2013-2015.
But streaks like that promote more of a yearly benchmark rather than an assumed level of comfort on the big stage. For example, last year, McGuire’s squad had just one senior and only two underclassmen – then-junior Caleb Jenkins and sophomore Justin Ibieta – that had played major roles on the title-winning team the previous year.
A coach can schedule as many regular season tournaments with high-octane opponents and try to put as much pressure on his team’s shoulders in those moments, but there’s just something different about playing with a state title on the line.
“Even though we lost last year, it sure was an eye-opener,” he said. “You can tell just the nerves you get in there for the first time as a coach or a player. It’s a really difficult, big stage and arena setting.
“Teams with the most experience that have players that have been there before usually play with more poise and purpose.”
Not only will three teams enter Wednesday with a bitter taste of defeat from last year’s trip to the Burton Coliseum, but all three saw their seasons end by a single point – Dunham beat Episcopal in the title game 49-48. But along with experience, McGuire said he feels his team is built even better for the type of games that often come in these arena-settings, where often times good or great shooters lose some touch with the awkward sight lines of a huge coliseum.
The Cajuns, instead, are led by Ibieta and Jenkins, players who can play around the wing but also bang and grind down low for tough buckets in the paint. If Country Day is able to control the pace of the game and keep things in the half court, where things like missed layups and success at the free throw line could decide the outcome of entire seasons, McGuire said he likes his chances.
“Our kids are looking forward to proving that last year wasn’t all they wanted to do,” he said. “We can play harder, but just the familiarity of being back at Lake Charles … it’s been a nice run, but I hope this experience from last year helps us.”