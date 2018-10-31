Joe Chango heard the naysayers when he took over at Country Day right as the program was making the leap from Class 1A to 2A.
There were those who thought the Cajuns may struggle a bit in the higher classification.
"We were told it wouldn't be a good option and we took it with a chip on our shoulders and wanted to prove that we belong," Chango said.
Fast forward four years and Country Day has indeed shown that it belongs.
Country Day, barring what would be a monumental upset loss to South Plaquemines on Friday afternoon, is on the brink of a perfect regular season.
It would be the school's first undefeated regular season since 2004.
That 2004 team made it to the second round of the playoffs where it fell to Boothville-Venice High School.
Fourteen years later and the Cajuns are almost perfect again.
"This is what we talked to the administration about when we took over," Chango said. "We wanted to build a successful and competitive 2A football program. Our staff has stayed together and that consistency has helped us build to where we are. Then you luck out with a string of really good kids to come through here."
Country Day is one of five teams from the Greater New Orleans area with a chance to finish the regular season undefeated. John Curtis, Edna Karr, Lakeshore and Archbishop Hannan are the others. In the previous five seasons, the most undefeated teams in the area was four, which happened in both 2016 and 2017.
"We knew we had a chance to be very competitive," Chango said. "We had some experienced seniors and a junior quarterback (Justin Ibieta) who is really good. If things jelled defensively, we knew we could be good. But I can't say for sure we thought going undefeated was possible. We knew we had a very tough schedule and wanted to just prepare hard for each one."
For Chango and Company, that tough schedule started in Week 1.
A team that is now 9-0 is the same team that many thought wouldn't even be able to get to 1-0. But Country Day upset Amite, ranked No. 1 in the LSWA Class 2A at the time to start the season and got the ball rolling. It was a victory that opened eyes all across the state. (Well, except for the eyes of the voters in the LSWA poll that somehow still have Amite ranked ahead of Country Day.)
Going undefeated was not something Chango talked to his team about before the season started. He grew up in New Jersey around a perennial powerhouse football team that often talked about going undefeated.
"In the 15 or 16 years I watched that program, I don't know if they won but three of their opening games," Chango said. "The team was always good and won state championships, but they put so much emphasis on going undefeated that losing early was deflating. So we never had that as one of our goals here."
But Chango has mentioned it to his team this week with the mark now just one win away. They have won their share of blowouts this season. And they have won their share of games that it looked like they had no shot at winning. They had to come from behind in the second half (and in some cases in the final minute) in victories over Amite, St. Charles and Newman.
"It's just been a perfect storm where everything has just married up at the right time," Chango said. "Our kids have really just committed themselves to what we are trying to do."
A team that has strived for perfection is now just one win away from it.
Perfect regular seasons in the New Orleans area since 2013
2013
East Jefferson
Northlake Christian
2014
Destrehan
Riverside
Rummel
2015
Destrehan
2016
De La Salle
Destrehan
Edna Karr
John Curtis
2017
Covington
De La Salle
Lakeshore
Newman
2018 (one game from perfection)
Country Day (9-0)
Edna Karr (9-0)
Hannan (9-0)
John Curtis (9-0)
Lakeshore (9-0)