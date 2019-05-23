Nick Monica knows more about curveballs than most football coaches.
So he could handle the ones thrown at him over the last couple of weeks as he simultaneously finished his tenure as Rummel’s baseball coach and began his tenure as Rummel’s football coach.
“The days obviously have been busy and long,” Monica said Monday morning before the Raiders’ final spring football practice. “I don’t mind the work. It’s just a matter of making sure both sides are prepared.
“It’s been a ton of distractions that we’ve had to deal with. It’s been tough, but I think the biggest thing has just been handling the curveballs that we’ve had to deal with.”
Monica, who was named the successor to football coach Jay Roth in February, was the ultimate utility player the last couple of weeks, guiding the Raiders to a runner-up finish in the state baseball tournament while overseeing his first football team’s spring practices.
The Raiders began spring football May 6 and three days later Monica and the baseball team boarded a bus at 8 a.m. for the 3½-hour ride to the state tournament in Sulphur.
Fourth-seeded Rummel was scheduled to play top-seeded Catholic that afternoon. Shortly after lunch, the Raiders learned that their game had been postponed due to rain and they checked into their hotel room around 4 p.m. to await word on the new schedule.
About three hours later they learned that they wouldn’t play until Sunday because heavy rain was forecast to continue Thursday night and for two more days. The next morning they had breakfast at the hotel and bussed back to campus in time for the players to attend a half a day of classes.
When they prepared to board the bus Sunday for another trip to Sulphur, they couldn’t get to their locker room because rain had flooded the parking lot.
When Rummel finally got to play it knocked off Catholic 4-3 to reach the Division I title game. They stayed in Sulphur on Monday as offensive coordinator Graham Jarrett conducted the second of two football practices Monica had to miss. On Tuesday, the Raiders fell to St. Paul’s 7-1 in the title game.
Rummel endured a five-game losing streak early in district play before turning things around late in the regular season and making the playoff run.
“I think the best thing about the group was that when we had the little five-game losing streak — we lost to some pretty good teams and there wasn’t a sign of panic,” Monica said. “It was just, we’ve got to do this a little bit better and we’ve got to do that a little bit better and when we did the results showed. We started to do the things we needed to do to win. The next thing you know we’re in the state championship.”
Though Monica wasn’t named head football coach until February, Roth, who has been athletic director since last year, was planning the change since “before Christmas.”
“As soon as that football went through the uprights against Catholic High,” Roth said of the last-minute kick that ended his team’s season in the state semifinals, “I knew I had coached my last football game.”
He also knew that Monica, a defensive assistant of his for 14 seasons, including the past four as defensive coordinator, was the man he wanted to succeed him.
“I trusted the defensive coordinator to run the defense,” Roth said. “I’ve watched him coaching the defense, and I’ve seen the way the kids look at him when he’s teaching them. They trust him and they listen and learn. I looked at the way he’s organized and how the kids play for him.
“There was no reason to go searching for a head coach when we already had one on the staff.”
Monica’s decision to take the job didn’t come as easily as Roth’s decision to offer it to him for a couple of reasons.
No. 1 is he would be replacing the Catholic League's winningest coach.
“That’s a tough thing to replace,” Monica said, “but coach Roth felt so strongly about making this move that it gives you a lot of confidence that this is probably the right thing for you to do.”
Still the thought of giving up baseball after 31 years as a player and a coach — the past nine as the Raiders head coach — was difficult.
“The thought of not coaching baseball was tough to handle,” Monica said. “On top of that we had 14 sophomores and five juniors that are returning so it looks to be a pretty productive team coming back. It was a tough decision.”
After “about a month” of talking it over with his family — including his father, legendary St. Charles Catholic football coach Frank Monica — and close friends in the coaching profession he accepted Roth’s offer.
Now he’s the football coach and Frank Cazeaux has returned to be the Raiders baseball coach as the students take their final exams Tuesday and head off for the summer.
“Once the summer starts,” Monica said, “we can collect ourselves, get our feet under us, and it’ll be full speed ahead starting in June.”