LAFAYETTE--Northlake Christian senior Garrett Acosta wasn’t going to let his team lose.
Acosta scored two goals in the final four minutes of the match to help No. 5 Northlake Christian defeat the Isidore Newman Greenies 2-1 in the 2019 AllState Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division IV boys soccer state championship match Saturday night at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Complex.
“All the credit to the players,” an excited Northlake Christian coach Nick Chetta said. “They fought until the very end. An incredible result. We are a high character team that plays hard, plays for each other and more importantly works hard. They were put in a hold but found a way to come back.”
Tied 1-1 in stoppage time Acosta nailed a bending corner kick that found the back of the net to clinch the state championship for the Wolverines (13-5-2).
“We’ve stayed positive all year long,” Acosta said. “That approach has led us to be the team we are. We may not have the best players in the state, but tonight we proved we are the best team in the state in our division. None of us were selected for the (LHSAA) All-Star game, but winning a state championship is much better than that.
“(on the game winner) I’ve been taking corners all year, so we believed we had a chance to be successful on it. Luckily enough for us it was able to go in.”
After a scoreless first half, Newman got on the scoreboard in the 52nd minute when senior Edward Schreiner converted an opportunity via an assist from junior Emmet Morrison.
With his team facing elimination in the 76th minute, senior Acosta nailed a 45-yard bomb from right in front of the Newman bench to tie the game for Northlake Christian 1-1.
“I think the last time I hit a shot like that I was like 10 years old,” Acosta joked. “But not in an atmosphere this important and tough. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Both teams struggled to develop any sort of offensive rhythm in the first half that saw its fair share of rain hit the field. Senior Titus Dillon was able to sneak his way into the box in the 27th minute for Northlake Christian but was unable to get a clean shot on goal.
On a corner kick in the 38th minute Dillon’s header was just wide, the best scoring shot in the first 40 minutes for the Wolverines.
Sophomore Alex Friedlander had the best two shots on goal for the Greenies, with a free kick in the 31st minute and then nailing a point-blank shot in the 33rd minute that was stopped by a diving Justus Windom for Northlake Christian.
Robert Freeman had the first true scoring opportunity for the Greenies in the 46th minute with a header on a corner kick that was again stopped by Windom. Freeman had another shot in the 50th minute from inside the box that went just wide.
The win for the Wolverines avenges an earlier season loss for Northlake Christian against Newman.
Newman defeated Northlake Christian 3-1 on Jan. 10 in a match in Covington. The last time the two teams played for a state championship, Northlake Christian defeated Newman 2-1 at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.
Seeking its first state title since 2017, Newman, the champions of District 8-IV, saw its season come to an end with a 13-5-4 record.