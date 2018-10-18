Top-ranked Mount Carmel has been a roll all season.
But the arrival of a talented opponent for a key district match with the playoffs just around the corner coaxed an exceptional performance even by the Cubs’ lofty standards Thursday night at Mount Carmel.
The home team swept past Chapelle, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10, to stay unbeaten in Division I, District 8 as well as in matches against Louisiana competition.
The Cubs, 2-0 in district are 26-0 and 30-1 including out-of-state competition. The Chipmunks, who had won five straight, are 27-6 and 2-1. Both teams will participate in the Champions Challenge in the Ponchartrain Center on Friday and Saturday.
Mount Carmel entered the match ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate's Super 10 rankings for Large Schools, while Chapelle was No. 3.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction at this point,” Mount Carmel coach April Hagadone said. “I told our girls that this was our most complete game. We put it all together. It was a complete team win. Everybody produced.
“We knew Chapelle has been playing well, and everybody had to bring their 'A' game. I’m really proud.”
The regular season concludes next week and then the Cubs will focus on capturing a fifth consecutive state championship.
“This was a really big game in our district,” said Emily Meyer, who had a match-high 12 kills for Mount Carmel. “We want to be No. 1 in our district. At the beginning of the season, we were a little slow, but now everyone is getting excited about the playoffs. We want to prove to everyone that we’re the best team.”
Mount Carmel, which beat Chapelle in two sets in the H.L. Bourgeois tournament on Sept. 8, will meet the Chipmunks again in the Cubs’ regular-season finale next Thursday at Chapelle. That will be the second-to-last regular-season game for the Chipmunks.
“We know how good Chapelle is defensively,” Meyer said. “They made us work really hard at the net. When we did that, it made our defense better and everybody’s energy picked up.”
The Cubs never trailed in the first set as Ellie Holzman and Meyer each had two kills during a 7-2 start. A string of six consecutive points helped extend the lead to 16-5 and after the Chipmunks pulled within 23-10, Mount Carmel scored the final two points.
Chapelle led 4-3 in the second set before Meyer had five consecutive kills for the Cubs that helped them build a 10-4 lead.
The Chipmunks got as close as three points before Mount Carmel pulled away, finishing the set on a kill by Camille Denny.
The Cubs scored the first six points of the third set and Meyer had three kills during a seven-point run that helped build a 14-3 edge. That cushion allowed Hagadone to start taking out her starters and inserting younger players.