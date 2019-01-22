There is no questioning the resiliency of the Lusher Lions.
Four days after absorbing a demoralizing loss to De La Salle, the Lions rebounded in glorious fashion by forcing 25 turnovers and getting a career-high 36 points from guard-forward Cameron Williams to defeat District 10-3A leader Donaldsonville 73-57 on Tuesday night.
Lusher (14-9, 1-1) recorded its seventh victory in eight games, with the lone loss being the 57-52 setback at De La Salle on Friday night, while snapping a four-game winning streak by the visiting Tigers.
Donaldsonville (18-8, 2-1) entered the game holding a one-game lead over De La Salle (13-8, 1-0). The Cavaliers played at St. James on Tuesday night.
“That was a really good team win for us, so I’m really proud of my guys,’’ Lusher coach Hunter Higgins said. “We really hadn’t beaten a team as good as Donaldsonville this year. But we played hard after we came up just short against De La Salle. So I’m really happy for our guys.’’
The Lions led most of the game but were unable to put the Tigers away until staging a 23-11 run in the fourth quarter that featured three field goals and a 3-pointer by Williams, six points from guard Nolan Hall and four from guard Corey Madison.
Williams hit five three-pointers, 10 more field goals and 1 of 2 free throws.
The 6-foot-3 junior started hot by hitting two 3-pointers and a field goal to in the first period that Lusher finished with a 21-11 advantage. Williams then scored another eight points in the second period when Donaldsonville cut Lusher’s lead to 32-28 at halftime.
Williams again played large in the third quarter, scoring 11 points to helped the Lions withstand another push.
“I was just really feeling it tonight,’’ said Williams, who scored 13 points versus De La Salle. “After I made my first couple of shots, I knew it was going to be my night. But I’m just glad we got the win. It was all about just being confident. My teammates kept encouraging me to shoot and my coach kept encouraging me. That’s really what it was.’’
Hall finished with 14 points, while Madison added 11 and forward Ian Kirsch 10 for Lusher, which outrebounded the taller Tigers 23-17 to offset their 17 turnovers.
Donaldsonville, seeking its first district title since 2014, had three players score in double figures with guard Terrell Brown scoring a team-leading 16 followed by guards D’Ondre Johnson and Clenard Molleire with 12 and 10 points respectively.
“This was a tough district road game,’’ Donaldsonville coach Lionel Gilbert said. “We knew it was going to be tough coming in here. Coach Higgins does a great job with them. I think we started off the game with a lack of intensity and were hurt by our miscues. They just set the tone.
“That’s the way it goes sometimes. We’ve got to lock down. I don’t know, maybe this will get that taste of hunger back in our mouths. We’ll definitely learn from this and we’ll definitely grow.’’