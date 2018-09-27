Ben Franklin was on the verge of seeing Newman win the second set and even the match Thursday night.
The Falcons, who won the first set, 25-14, were down 24-22 when coach Jodee Pulizzano gathered her team during a timeout and gave them a simple message.
“Let’s win these next four points and win this set,” Pulizzano said.
The Falcons took the message to heart and did just that, then took the third set 25-17 to prevail at Newman.
“It was a pivotal point in the match,” Pulizzano said. “Their fans were into it, and they played really hard in the second set. They won a lot of long rallies and had some momentum.”
The Falcons opened the set with an 8-4 lead, but the Greenies rallied and the home crowd came to life.
Newman scored the next five points to take its first lead of the set and establish the tone for what would be a tight game.
Ben Franklin scored the next three points and built six-point leads on three occasions before the Greenies fought back.
Shoshana Cohen had two kills and an ace as Newman scored five consecutive points on its way to a 23-21 lead.
After an exchange of points, Darian Duroncelet had two of her game-high kills, including one that provided the winning point.
“We really played hard in the second set,” Greenies coach Colleen Loerzel said. “We have some upperclassmen, but we also have some young players who haven’t been in that position before. It’s a real lesson for them to experience. They’ll learn and have more confidence the next time they’re in that position.
“But we did a lot of good things, and we were scrappy on defense.”
Pulizzano said she was happy with the way her team bounced back from a loss at Fontainebleau the night before and improved to 14-2. The Falcons host Karr on Saturday in the make-up of a match that was postponed.
“You can’t take anything away from Newman. They played really hard,” said Grace Allen, whose serving led to 12 Falcons points. “We really came together (at the end of the second set). We’ve always been a tight team, but this season I think we’re even closer. We really trust each other.”
Newman (6-8), which had won its past two matches and four of its past five, hosts Berwick next Tuesday.
The third set was tied at 7 before Ben Franklin scored the next three points. Newman kept it close until the Falcons scored five straight points to open a 21-14 lead on their way to closing the match.
Ben Franklin took control early in the first set, opening a 9-3 lead and never leading by fewer than five points the rest of the way. Duroncelet had three kills in the set.