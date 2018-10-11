West Jefferson quarterback Wallace Lucas passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and the Buccaneers took a 34-10 homecoming victory against Bonnabel on Thursday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
The win is the second for West Jefferson (2-5, 2-2) in three games, and put it at .500 in District 8-5A heading into next week's game at Grace King.
“It was all my offensive line and my receivers,” said Lucas, a senior. “At halftime, we saw some holes in their defense on film, and we took advantage of it. Tremell (Winthrop) and I, we live in the same neighborhood and ride to school together every day. We have a great chemistry because we worked together all summer on passes.”
Three of Lucas' four touchdown passes went to Winthrop, including two in the second half for 41 and 67 yards. Lucas teammed with Semaj Wickem on a 13-yard scoring play midway in the third quarter that pushed the Buccaneers' lead to 20-3 before the long passes to Winthrop.
“This was probably his best game,” West Jeff coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “But he's got to keep doing it. Hopefully, this win will give us some confidence, and we can keep it going.”
Bonnabel (2-5, 1-3) put up a fight in the first half. However, the Bruins' only touchdown came on an 18-yard fumble return by linebacker Aldon Smith at the 3:26 mark of the third quarter. That brought Bonnabel within 20-10. However, Lucas then hit Winthrop with the long passes at 11:43 of the fourth and again at the 7:48 mark.
West Jefferson led 12-3 at halftime behind two big plays. On the first play after receiving a punt, running back Barry Smith, 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, swept right end, sped down the sideline, then cut back to the middle for a 74-yard touchdown run at 8:06 of the second quarter.
“We started off kind of sluggish, but we got it going,” Crutchfield said. “The key to this win, though, was our defense. The defense basically kept them off the scoreboard.”
West Jefferson recovered a fumbled by Bonnabel running back Deaune Nicholas at the Buccaneers 46 wit 5:57 left in the second. Six plays later, Wallace Lucas completed a 37-yard scoring strike to Tremell Winthrop down the middle for a 12-0 lead.
After Kevin Allen returned the ensuing kickoff to the 50, Bonnabel scored on its next possession. The Bruins took 11 plays. Quarterback Torrence Bardell bounced back from a sack to complete a 33-yard pass to Joel Shaw to the West Jeff 23. On the next play, Bardell gained 12 yards on a keeper.
However, from there, three consecutive passes went incomplete. Gustavo Pena kicked a 27-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the half.
Lucas completed 9 of 17 passes for 155 yards in the first half.
Bardell was 9-of-16 for 82 yards and an interception. The Bruins, who had 10 first downs to the Buccaneers' eight in the half, also rushed for 74 yards.
Bonnabel will play Landry-Walker on Thursday night at Yenni Stadium.